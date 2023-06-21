'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair

Tammy Slaton is spending some time outdoors this summer.

On Wednesday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself sitting in a wheelchair and watching the sunset by the waterfront.

In the photos, Slaton gazed over the water, showing off her pink dress and butterfly-shaped hair clip.

Several fans praised her in the comments not only for the progress in her weight loss journey but for how much she’s documented herself out of the house in recent weeks.

“You're doing great Tammy and we are rooting for you PERIOD!!!” one fan wrote while another added, “Love that you’re getting out and seeing the world after your weight loss. You deserve it 💓🤙🏻”

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton watching the sunset in a wheelchair. Instagram/queentammy86

Slaton was also out and about last week, giving a sweet surprise for her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith on his birthday.

In an Instagram video, she surprised her weight loss surgeon by coming to his office and showing off the fact that she finally ditched her oxygen tube and was walking on her own.

“Something’s missing!” Slaton says proudly, pointing to her face as she walks and gives Smith a hug.

“No oxygen! That’s awesome!” Smith said before Slaton shared that she’s been without it for two weeks.

Smith called the moment the “best birthday surprise.”

The reality star later posed for a photo with Smith alongside her brother Chris.

Tammy Slaton before and after weight loss surgery. TLC; Tammy Staton/Instagram

In May, Slaton boasted that she was feeling "great" as she continued to make dramatic progress following her weight-loss surgery.

She told PEOPLE exclusively about the milestones she has achieved since having bariatric surgery in 2022 — coming a long way since her near-death experience prior to the surgery, when she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing.

“I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton told PEOPLE. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she noted. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Slaton added: "I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

