'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Posts First Photos Since Death of Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton has posted a series of selfies, her first since confirming the recent death of her husband Caleb Willingham, who was 40.

In the Instagram carousel, 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a series of photos showing various expressions.

Vanessa Cross, star of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Best Friends commented with her support, saying “Queen Tammy for real girl your doing so amazing…life is so different!!!!!! LOVE YOU GIRL.”

Slaton deleted all comments from the post shortly afterwards.

A week after confirming Willingham’s death in July, Slaton had posted a bittersweet meme, which said, “Even tho we don’t talk everyday. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.”



The post was presumably about Willingham.

The couple were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, according to Deadline. However, as Slaton, 36, told told PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The cause of Willingham’s death has not been released.

Tammy Slaton with her late husband Caleb Willingham, whom she married last November. Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Shortly after speaking with PEOPLE, Tammy penned a sweet post about her late husband on Instagram.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," she captioned a series of photos of the couple.

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Slaton was there to lose weight before bariatric surgery, while Willingham was being treated for obesity.

He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

Their wedding — and Slaton’s family’s reaction to their short engagement — was documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham got married shortly after meeting at an Ohio rehab center. Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“When you love somebody, you don’t let anything get in the way,” Willingham said at the time.

After news broke of Willingham’s death, TLC released a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

