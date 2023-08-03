'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive)

Tammy Slaton, star of "1000-Lb. Sisters," was seen surrounded by family at the funeral of her estranged husband Caleb Willingham, who died last month at age 40

Published on August 3, 2023 04:43PM EDT
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for TammyÃ¢ÂÂs husband Caleb Willingham on Sunday evening on the banks of the Ohio River at Caseyville Town Historic Site, Kentucky
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for Tammy's husband Caleb Willingham . Photo:

The US Sun / MEGA

Tammy Slaton was surrounded by her loved ones as she said goodbye to her husband Caleb Willingham, who died last month at age 40.

On Sunday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, attended the memorial service for Willingham in Ohio and was joined by her family, including sister Amy Slaton. Tammy wore a black dress and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she sat with friends and family of her husband.

Although she’s been quiet online since confirming Willingham’s death, Tammy posted a bittersweet meme shortly after the news of his death, which said, “Even tho we don’t talk everyday. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.” The post was presumably about Willingham.

The couple were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, according to Deadline. However, as Tammy told told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The cause of Willingham’s death has not been released.

Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
Tammy Slaton and her late husband Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Shortly after speaking with PEOPLE, Tammy penned a sweet post about her late husband on Instagram.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," she captioned a series of photos of the couple.

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Slaton was there to lose weight before bariatric surgery, while Willingham was being treated for obesity. 

He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

Their wedding — and Slaton’s family’s reaction to their short engagement — was documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“When you love somebody, you don’t let anything get in the way,” Willingham said at the time.

After news broke of Willingham’s death, TLC released a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

