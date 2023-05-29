‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Attend a Concert as Tammy Slaton Hits Milestones in Her Weight-Loss Journey

Tammy Slaton is living life to the fullest.

Amy Slaton documented the 1000-Lb. Sisters’ night out as the two attended a Kevin Gates concert together. The post, which has nearly 26,000 likes on Instagram, warmed the hearts of Amy’s followers.

“I’m so happy you sisters can make new memories. Seriously that makes me so happy,” one comment read.

“So happy the two of you can finally do fun things together like go out to concerts!!!🙌👏👏” another follower wrote.

This comes just days after Tammy, 36, shared photos of herself “without filters” — and her oxygen tube — to Instagram, bringing in a flood of support from her fans. Tammy’s weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, also left a comment of support.

“So proud of you❤️,” Smith wrote.

In early May, Tammy was seen walking on her own for the first time since surgery on a shopping trip in Indiana. Before this outing, Tammy needed a wheelchair or walker to assist with her mobility.

The reality star has been sharing her journey with viewers of the hit TLC show, giving viewers an inside look at her life in an Ohio weight loss rehab facility.

In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery and surpassed that number, getting down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

