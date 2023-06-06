Video Shows 10-Year-Old Michigan Boy Lead Cops on Chase in Mom's SUV: 'Thankfully, Nobody Was Injured'

The minor later reportedly told police that he was taking his mom's car to visit her in Detroit

By
Published on June 6, 2023 05:10 PM
10yo Boy Leads Michigan State Police on Car Chase
Photo:

Michigan State Police

Michigan police have shared footage of a chase involving a 10-year-old boy driving on the highway.

In a dash cam video released by the Michigan State Police, a 2017 Buick Encore is shown driving erratically as it drifts from one lane to another along Interstate 75 on May 27.  "Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident," police wrote on Twitter.

The boy who was at the wheel had allegedly taken the car from a residence on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista, an unincorporated community in Saginaw County, authorities said.

According to MSP, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the vehicle was stolen, and that it was southbound on I-75. Drivers along the interstate also called 911 to alert police about the dangerous driver, per MSP.

When police caught up with the car and attempted to stop it, the young driver initially did not comply, they claimed.

"OnStar was able to disable the vehicle safely," police said, adding that the car "came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail causing minor damage to the vehicle."

Police said a trooper was behind the vehicle "for about a mile with lights & sirens activated" before the safe stop took place.

Afterwards, "the juvenile driver ran from the stolen car before they were taken into custody nearby," police alleged.

The boy reportedly told police that the car was his mother's and that he was driving to Detroit to see her, according to Mlive.com, which reported the child had been staying with relatives.

The minor was taken into custody and was held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center before being released, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He was charged with single counts of unlawfully driving away from a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26, per Mlive.com.

Related Articles
Nicole Christine (Hughes)
N.H. Dad Killed Girlfriend, 1-Year-Old Daughter Before Fatally Stabbing Himself in Double Murder-Suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: Incident of Moral Misconduct
S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: 'Incident of Moral Misconduct'
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtIJLvKpxrK/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake
Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens
Florida Mom Shot Dead After Neighborhood Feud Over Children Playing Escalates, Says Sheriff
Jermiera Fowler
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Ala. Mom Found Burning in Woods, Possibly After Facebook Marketplace Meetup
Candace Craig & Salia Hardy
Maryland Woman Allegedly Killed Her Mother, Then Enlisted Daughter to Help Hide Remains
Liza Hazard and Dante Hazard
Son and 8-Year-Old Grandson of Former Boston Red Sox Star Found Dead in Murder-Suicide
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
Emmy Rossum, Tom Holland
Emmy Rossum Says She Loved Playing Tom Holland's Mom Despite Their Near 10-Year Age Gap
Kathleen Folbigg appears via video link during a convictions inquiry at the NSW Coroners Court
Mom Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Pardoned After 20 Years in Jail
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!
4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer
4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Baby Marcos Go Fund Me:
Iowa Man Convicted After Drag-Racing Crash Killed a 4-Year-Old Boy Remembered as ‘Beautiful Soul’
Sammar Khan, charged with killing husband at Bristol Borough Wharf
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing Estranged Husband at Park, Where They Planned to ‘Discuss Their Relationship’
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip