Video Shows 10-Year-Old Michigan Boy Lead Cops on Chase in Mom's SUV: 'Thankfully, Nobody Was Injured'

Michigan police have shared footage of a chase involving a 10-year-old boy driving on the highway.



In a dash cam video released by the Michigan State Police, a 2017 Buick Encore is shown driving erratically as it drifts from one lane to another along Interstate 75 on May 27. "Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident," police wrote on Twitter.



The boy who was at the wheel had allegedly taken the car from a residence on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista, an unincorporated community in Saginaw County, authorities said.



According to MSP, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the vehicle was stolen, and that it was southbound on I-75. Drivers along the interstate also called 911 to alert police about the dangerous driver, per MSP.



When police caught up with the car and attempted to stop it, the young driver initially did not comply, they claimed.

"OnStar was able to disable the vehicle safely," police said, adding that the car "came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail causing minor damage to the vehicle."

Police said a trooper was behind the vehicle "for about a mile with lights & sirens activated" before the safe stop took place.

Afterwards, "the juvenile driver ran from the stolen car before they were taken into custody nearby," police alleged.

The boy reportedly told police that the car was his mother's and that he was driving to Detroit to see her, according to Mlive.com, which reported the child had been staying with relatives.

The minor was taken into custody and was held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center before being released, per the outlet.

He was charged with single counts of unlawfully driving away from a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26, per Mlive.com.

