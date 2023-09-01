10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police

The child stabbed her father in the leg during the attack, according to police

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Published on September 1, 2023 09:18AM EDT
police-tape.jpg
Crime scene. Photo: Getty Images

A 10-year-old girl from Texas allegedly stabbed her dad while he was assaulting her mom on Wednesday, according to police.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building near Greens Road and Imperial Valley, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday.

“Preliminary information: an adult male was stabbed in the leg,” Gonzalez wrote. “The male was allegedly stabbed by a 10-yr-old female child, who intervened after the adult male was physically assaulting the child’s mother.”

The man was taken to a hospital “in fair condition,” the sheriff continued, adding “Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience. Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

Ed Gonzalez Sheriff County Sheriff office 12 08 21
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Dec. 8, 2021, in Houston.

Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

According to a complaint filed in Harris County Criminal Court, the 27-year-old suspect faced a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a family member, according to NBC News.

Citing a Harris County sheriff's spokesperson, the latter outlet reported that the suspect is the girl's father and the victim's husband.

On Thursday, a protection order was filed to prevent the suspect from reaching out to the victim, per NBC News. Whether the child or mother was injured is unclear, according to ABC 13.

Authorities did not reveal a motive or further details about the incident, and a follow-up investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said in his Wednesday statement.

Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Criminal Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment Friday morning.

