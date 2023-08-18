Massachusetts Girl, 10, Dies Days After Being Shot in Murder-Suicide that Killed Grandmother

A 10-year-old girl critically injured in a suspected Massachusetts murder-suicide has died days after the incident, according to a Facebook post from the girl’s mother and news reports from NBC 10 Boston, WWLP.com and the Associated Press.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said the girl had been shot Monday by Victor Nieves, who forcibly entered his neighbor’s apartment in Springfield Monday and began firing at the occupants, including Kim Fairbanks, 52, three children and their dog. Nieves, 34, then turned the gun on himself.

Fairbanks was the 10-year-old’s grandmother, and had been babysitting her grandchildren when the attack happened. The girl, identified as Aubrianna Lynn by her mother's post and also by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, died Thursday, days after she was critically injured in the shooting.

"At 12:56pm, my princess Aubrianna Lynn's heart stopped beating,” wrote her mother, Stephanie Croteau, on Facebook. “It was peaceful, she was not in any pain. She was surrounded by her family. My whole heart has been completely ripped out of my chest.”



Aubrianna had been airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition prior to her death.

Fairbanks’ 12-year-old granddaughter was also shot and is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital, according to the district attorney’s office. The third grandchild, a 5-year-old boy, was uninjured in the attack, though the family’s dog was killed.

In a statement obtained by NBC 10 Boston, Sarno expressed condolences.

“As a father of two daughters, there are no words to express my feelings about this tragic loss of life," he said in the statement. “A brave and bright angel, 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn, has been taken away all too soon from her family. Let her legacy be a clarion call to all of us to redouble our efforts in her memory to do everything we can to end these senseless acts of violence."

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“Kim, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend, was tragically stolen from her family and friends,” wrote the GoFundMe’s organizer Natasha Lopez. “Her life was taken while babysitting her three beloved grandchildren.”

Since it was posted Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $31,000. It is seeking to help raise money for funeral and medical costs as well as other day-to-day expenses.