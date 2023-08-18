Massachusetts Girl, 10, Dies Days After Being Shot in Murder-Suicide that Killed Grandmother

The girl's mother confirmed her death on Facebook

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 03:19PM EDT
Springfield and state police confer at the scene of a shooting with multiple victims, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. A Massachusetts man fatally shot his downstairs neighbor, shot and injured two of her grandchildren, then turned the gun on himself, authorities said
Photo:

Don Treeger/The Republican via AP

A 10-year-old girl critically injured in a suspected Massachusetts murder-suicide has died days after the incident, according to a Facebook post from the girl’s mother and news reports from NBC 10 Boston, WWLP.com and the Associated Press.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said the girl had been shot Monday by Victor Nieves, who forcibly entered his neighbor’s apartment in Springfield Monday and began firing at the occupants, including Kim Fairbanks, 52, three children and their dog. Nieves, 34, then turned the gun on himself.

Fairbanks was the 10-year-old’s grandmother, and had been babysitting her grandchildren when the attack happened. The girl, identified as Aubrianna Lynn by her mother's post and also by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, died Thursday, days after she was critically injured in the shooting.

"At 12:56pm, my princess Aubrianna Lynn's heart stopped beating,” wrote her mother, Stephanie Croteau, on Facebook. “It was peaceful, she was not in any pain. She was surrounded by her family. My whole heart has been completely ripped out of my chest.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Aubrianna had been airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition prior to her death.

Fairbanks’ 12-year-old granddaughter was also shot and is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital, according to the district attorney’s office. The third grandchild, a 5-year-old boy, was uninjured in the attack, though the family’s dog was killed.

Kim Fairbanks, a grandmother was killed in a murder-suicide in Springfield, Mass.

Kim Marie Fairbanks/Facebook

In a statement obtained by NBC 10 Boston, Sarno expressed condolences.

“As a father of two daughters, there are no words to express my feelings about this tragic loss of life," he said in the statement. “A brave and bright angel, 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn, has been taken away all too soon from her family. Let her legacy be a clarion call to all of us to redouble our efforts in her memory to do everything we can to end these senseless acts of violence."

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“Kim, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend, was tragically stolen from her family and friends,” wrote the GoFundMe’s organizer Natasha Lopez. “Her life was taken while babysitting her three beloved grandchildren.”

Since it was posted Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $31,000. It is seeking to help raise money for funeral and medical costs as well as other day-to-day expenses.

Related Articles
Rachel Morin murder suspect.
Video Released of Rachel Morin's Suspected Killer — and DNA Links Him to Home Invasion in California
Cassandra Flores
Okla. Man Kills 3 Kids and Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself 'Nobody Seems to Have Seen It Coming'
Eunice K. Dwumfour
Suspect in Death of N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Indicted on Murder, Weapons Charges
Jared Bridegan and ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who was just indicted for his murder.
Ex-Wife of Microsoft Executive Indicted on Murder Charge, Accused of Plotting Killing Amid Custody Dispute
A screenshot from footage of Lucy Letby's first police interview on 3 July 2018.
WATCH: Police Confront Killer Nurse Lucy Letby About Babies at Hospital Following Arrest
Rachael DelTondo murdered May 2018
Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later
Mackenzie Shirilla Sentencing
After Killing Boyfriend by Driving 100 mph into Wall Intentionally, Teen Paid Tribute to Him Online
Cassandra Sims on Facebook
Beloved Daycare Owner Is Killed in Front of 3-Year-Old Son by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Kim Fairbanks, a grandmother was killed in a murder-suicide in Springfield, Mass.
Mass. Woman Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide While Babysitting Grandchildren, 2 of Whom Were Injured
Yogurt shop murders (L-R, clockwise from top left): Eliza Thomas; Sarah Harbison; Jennifer Harbison; Amy Ayers
Despite Dozens of Confessions to 1991 'Austin Yogurt Shop Murders' of 4 Teens, the Case Remains Unsolved
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Car into Brick Wall at 100 mph to Kill Boyfriend: 'This Was Murder'