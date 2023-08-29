10 People Charged in Connection with Death of Homeless New York Man

Police in New York have arrested 10 people in connection with the death of a man who was first reported missing from a homeless encampment in late May and discovered dead earlier this month.



Thomas Rath, 34, was kidnapped and killed within 24 hours, State Police Capt. Lucas Anthony told reporters at a news conference on Monday. Rath announced the arrests of 10 people and said “more arrests are coming,” according to NBC News.

"Mr. Rath was the victim,” the police captain said. “But to his family he was a father, a brother, a son."

Rath was living in an encampment area behind a Lowe’s hardware store in Ithaca, New York, at the time police allege he was abducted. The area Rath was living in was known locally as “The Jungle.”



Police said they searched multiple homes, executed more than 40 search warrants, and conducted more than 100 interviews over the summer while searching for Rath.



New York State Police Trooper Jeffery VanAuken said the investigation “revealed a particularly disturbing and a heinous series of events which ultimately revealed the kidnapping and murder of Mr. Rath,” according to local WXHC.

Anthony said Rath’s remains were found “buried in a shallow grave” in Candor, New York, about 20 miles south of Ithaca.

New York State Police said in a press release that Angelo Baez, 48, and Jonathan Glennon, 31, were arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, while Baez also faces a felony kidnapping charge. Eight other people – ages ranging from 27 to 52 – were arrested and charged with kidnapping, police said.



The first arrest was made August 16, police said, and more “will occur in the following weeks.”

VanAuken told reporters that Rath was someone the 10 people arrested were “familiar with,” according to local Ithaca.com, although police would not expand on the motive behind Rath’s apparent killing.



"We’re gonna hold off on that because the investigation is ongoing, and we don’t want to compromise anything right now,” the state trooper said.

Anthony added that drugs did not play a vital role in Rath’s alleged abduction and murder and that “some of these details will have to wait for court, unfortunately.”

“It is an ongoing investigation, more arrests are coming,” he said. “So some of that information is limited as to what we can release at this time.”