Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi

Police in Mississippi are investigating a kidnapping incident, during which a 42-year-old man was shot and killed and a 10-month-old child was abducted, the Jackson Police Department said in a press release.

When police arrived at the scene Wednesday night, they found the man dead and learned that the child was missing, according to the release. Police did not identify the man or the child, but the child was later found safe.

Police alleged that three masked men and a woman kicked in the back door of a home, robbed the residents, shot and killed the man and took the child at gunpoint.

The female suspect, Jazmyn Johnson, 23, was later found and arrested at a gas station, where the infant was also recovered, police said.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney. Police added that further charges and arrests are “forthcoming.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.