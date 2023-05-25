01 of 10 Get Into the Garden Carrie Underwood/Instagram Carrie Underwood knows "all veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side" — in this case, her younger son Jacob, who helped her maintain her "impressive garden haul." Getting your family into the garden isn't just a fun way to model healthy behavior; even if you aren't growing your own fruits and veggies à la Underwood, the act itself has a host of physical benefits, including stress reduction and an increase in physical activity (which is linked to lower risk of cancer and chronic illness). Don't have a yard of your own? Many cities offer the opportunity for families to volunteer in their local parks, helping pull weeds or pick up litter — so you can share the joy of green space with others.

02 of 10 Make a (Movie) Night of It Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Take inspiration from Offset (with daughters Kalea and Kulture) and turn a night out at the movies into a mini-red carpet. Grab tickets to something fun (try Elemental or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — or perhaps your local theater is playing some '90s nostalgia fare), get dressed up and splash out on snacks at the theater. Then host an "afterparty" with kid-friendly tunes and sparkling apple juice.

03 of 10 Catch a Game London Entertainment / SplashNews.com You don't need courtside Lakers seats (like Jason Sudeikis and his son Otis, 9, and Jason Bateman and his daughter Maple, 11) to enjoy a sports game this summer. Try grabbing some last minute bleacher seats for a baseball game (major or minor league) as Andy Cohen did with his son Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram Or keep an eye out for unexpected sporting events near you — Chicago, for instance, is hosting a NASCAR race and a US Men's National Team soccer match against Jamaica this summer. Not sure your kiddos can sit through a whole game? Host a Women's World Cup watching party at home when it kicks off in July.

05 of 10 Go Camping (or Just Snack Like You Did) Daniel Leal-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com; DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Even princes and princesses love s'mores — just ask Charlotte, George and Louis. You don't have to travel to a campsite (or even pitch a tent in your yard) to justify roasting marshmallows for the sweet treat. Do it on a random Tuesday night to really get cool parent points.

06 of 10 Be a Tourist in Your Own City Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty It's no surprise that stars (like Kate Hudson, pictured, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and children Rani Rose and Bingham) make the most out of their L.A. location, hitting up fun nearby sites like Disneyland, Legoland and the Santa Monica Pier. Consider doing the same in your own hometown, even if it's not as obviously glamorous. There's likely something of interest you and your family can give the full tourist treatment — or you can plan a road trip to a nearby city to actually see that museum you've always wanted to visit, take a walking tour or book a local hotel's travel packages for a fun staycation.

07 of 10 Try Something New Together brittany mahomes/instagram If your kids are headed to summer camp, they're likely trying tons of fun new activities (everything from crafts to canoeing) — and why should they get to have all the fun? Learning how to do new things together is a proven way to strengthen family bonds, so pick something you're all excited about and put it on your summer "to do" list. Patrick Mahomes helped daughter Sterling perfect her golf swing; you could have a standing weekly board game night and rotate which family member gets to pick that week, try to improve your art skills by watching YouTube videos together, or challenge each other to plan an afternoon out for the whole family.

08 of 10 Take Two Wheels Freida Pinto/Instagram Not in a rush? Travel by bicycle where you might otherwise drive, as Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran and their child Rumi-Ray did recently. It's great exercise and forces you to slow down and see your neighborhood with fresh eyes.

09 of 10 Visit a Carnival or Street Fair Chanel Iman/Instagram Chanel Iman took daughters Cassie and Cali to her local carnival, complete with midway games, rides, and (we assume) funnel cake. There's likely one near you sometime this summer, and it has the benefit of being old fashioned fun while also having something for kids of all ages. Want to know when carnivals, street fairs and other events are coming to your town? Find local "momfluencers" on Instagram, who will often keep tabs on weekend activities and share them with their followers.