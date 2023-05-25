10 Fun Family Activities to Try This Summer (Just Like These Stars)

The days are getting longer — fill them with something fun! Take inspiration from celebrities and try one of these ideas, which can work at any budget

By Alex Apatoff
Published on May 25, 2023 08:45 AM
Get Into the Garden

Fun family activities

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood knows "all veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side" — in this case, her younger son Jacob, who helped her maintain her "impressive garden haul."

Getting your family into the garden isn't just a fun way to model healthy behavior; even if you aren't growing your own fruits and veggies à la Underwood, the act itself has a host of physical benefits, including stress reduction and an increase in physical activity (which is linked to lower risk of cancer and chronic illness).

Don't have a yard of your own? Many cities offer the opportunity for families to volunteer in their local parks, helping pull weeds or pick up litter — so you can share the joy of green space with others.

Make a (Movie) Night of It

Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Take inspiration from Offset (with daughters Kalea and Kulture) and turn a night out at the movies into a mini-red carpet. Grab tickets to something fun (try Elemental or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — or perhaps your local theater is playing some '90s nostalgia fare), get dressed up and splash out on snacks at the theater. Then host an "afterparty" with kid-friendly tunes and sparkling apple juice.

Catch a Game

Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

You don't need courtside Lakers seats (like Jason Sudeikis and his son Otis, 9, and Jason Bateman and his daughter Maple, 11) to enjoy a sports game this summer. Try grabbing some last minute bleacher seats for a baseball game (major or minor league) as Andy Cohen did with his son Benjamin.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Or keep an eye out for unexpected sporting events near you — Chicago, for instance, is hosting a NASCAR race and a US Men's National Team soccer match against Jamaica this summer.

Not sure your kiddos can sit through a whole game? Host a Women's World Cup watching party at home when it kicks off in July.

Make a Splash

Lance Bass Says His Twins, 18 Months, Are 'Having So Much Fun' Exploring the Outdoors
Gerber Childrenswear

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin took twins Violet Betty and Alexander James for a dip — a hit activity for pretty much any kid.

No personal access to a pool? There are plenty of other water-adjacent activities worth exploring (after all, exposure to "blue spaces" is a proven stress reducer). You could try a riverside walk or stand-up paddleboard lesson at a nearby body of water; check out pool-rental app Swimply or book an overnight at a nearby hotel with a pool; or just turn the hose on in your backyard for one of these Parents-approved water activities.

Go Camping (or Just Snack Like You Did)

Princess Charlotte of Wales
Daniel Leal-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com; DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Even princes and princesses love s'mores — just ask Charlotte, George and Louis. You don't have to travel to a campsite (or even pitch a tent in your yard) to justify roasting marshmallows for the sweet treat. Do it on a random Tuesday night to really get cool parent points.

Be a Tourist in Your Own City

In this handout image provided by Disneyland Resort, actress Kate Hudson and her family celebrate her daughter Rani Rose's birthday with Minnie Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park on September 26, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Halloween Time casts a spell throughout Disneyland Resort with family-friendly experiences, including Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mickey Mouse pumpkin photos, favorite Cars Land characters dressed up in festive car-stumes and so much more through Oct. 31.
Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty

It's no surprise that stars (like Kate Hudson, pictured, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and children Rani Rose and Bingham) make the most out of their L.A. location, hitting up fun nearby sites like Disneyland, Legoland and the Santa Monica Pier.

Consider doing the same in your own hometown, even if it's not as obviously glamorous. There's likely something of interest you and your family can give the full tourist treatment — or you can plan a road trip to a nearby city to actually see that museum you've always wanted to visit, take a walking tour or book a local hotel's travel packages for a fun staycation.

Try Something New Together

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
brittany mahomes/instagram

If your kids are headed to summer camp, they're likely trying tons of fun new activities (everything from crafts to canoeing) — and why should they get to have all the fun? Learning how to do new things together is a proven way to strengthen family bonds, so pick something you're all excited about and put it on your summer "to do" list.

Patrick Mahomes helped daughter Sterling perfect her golf swing; you could have a standing weekly board game night and rotate which family member gets to pick that week, try to improve your art skills by watching YouTube videos together, or challenge each other to plan an afternoon out for the whole family.

Take Two Wheels

Freida Pinto-Family-052423

Freida Pinto/Instagram

Not in a rush? Travel by bicycle where you might otherwise drive, as Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran and their child Rumi-Ray did recently. It's great exercise and forces you to slow down and see your neighborhood with fresh eyes.

Visit a Carnival or Street Fair

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman/Instagram

Chanel Iman took daughters Cassie and Cali to her local carnival, complete with midway games, rides, and (we assume) funnel cake. There's likely one near you sometime this summer, and it has the benefit of being old fashioned fun while also having something for kids of all ages.

Want to know when carnivals, street fairs and other events are coming to your town? Find local "momfluencers" on Instagram, who will often keep tabs on weekend activities and share them with their followers.

Enjoy Live Music

https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

So you can't score Taylor Swift tickets, as Jenna Bush Hager did for her family. That doesn't mean you can't have rock out as a family. Plenty of fun family acts tour in the summer (have you seen Laurie Berkner live?), or you can challenge yourself to see an act your teen loves that you might not otherwise be into.

Want a more al fresco experience? Bring a picnic to watch a local band live — or camp out in the parking lot to join the legions of Swifties who are in the same ticketless boat as you.

