10 Dead After Private Jet Crashes Onto Malaysia Highway: 'No One Survived'

All 8 people on board as well as 2 motorists were killed after the aircraft crashed into a car and motorcycle, according to authorities

Published on August 18, 2023 11:05AM EDT
A light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
Members of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a plane on a street in Shah Alam, Malaysia's Selangor state on August 17, 2023. Photo:

MUHAMMAD LUTFI/AFP via Getty Images

A private jet crashed into a Malaysia highway on Thursday, killing a total of 10 people, according to authorities.

According to a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the jet — a Beechcraft Model 390 — departed from the Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. and crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor.

The aircraft first contacted the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2:47 p.m. and received permission to land at 2:48 p.m., the CAAM said. Three minutes later, the tower saw smoke coming from the crash site, but the aircraft did not send any distress signal.

Selangor police chief Hussien Omar Khan told reporters that after the aircraft lost control, it crashed into a car and a motorcycle, according to Reuters.

“No one survived the crash,” Transport minister Anthony Loke said at a press conference, according to CNN.

The incident was captured in shocking videos that circulated on social media. The videos show the jet exploding into a fireball before black smoke billows into the air, followed by debris scattering on the ground.

All 8 people on board – six passengers and two flight crew members – died along with two individuals on the road, according to the BBC

Debris is pictured at the crash site in Shah Alam on August 18, 2023, a day after a light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state. A light plane crashed into a four-lane road near Malaysia's capital on August 17, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
Debris is pictured at the crash site in Shah Alam on August 18, 2023, a day after a light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash," local police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said, according to ABC Australia

"Two passing motorists — one in a car and one on a motorcycle — also perished together with the eight on board the plane," he added. 

Police confirmed that one complete body from the crash site was recovered.

"We are also still in the process of contacting the family members of the motorcycle victim to claim the body," Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said, per the outlet. "Our primary focus at the moment is on the recovery efforts and ensuring that the victims' remains are handled with the utmost care and respect."

Members of the Special Disaster and Emergency Response team collect debris at the crash site in Shah Alam
Members of the Special Disaster and Emergency Response team collect debris at the crash site in Shah Alam on August 18, 2023 a day after a light plane crashed in Malaysia's central Selangor state.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities have not yet revealed the identifies of the victims due to pending forensic test results, per the BBC. However, the outlet reported that a local politician was one of the eight people on the jet, citing the flight manifest.

Pilot Shahrul Kamal Roslan, who leaves behind a wife and four sons, was also one of the victims, the outlet reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Loke told reporters on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

"For now we cannot say what was the cause of the crash since investigations are underway," Mr Loke said, per the BBC.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

