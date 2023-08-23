1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Van, Daycare Worker Charged: 'My Baby Suffered'

A daycare worker has been charged after the death of a 1-year-old who was left in a hot van, according to multiple reports.

Ra’Miyah Worthington died on Monday in Omaha after she was left in the vehicle at the daycare center, Kidz of the Future Child Development Center II, 6 News reports.

The van — which is registered to the owner of the daycare — was used on Monday morning to pick up Worthington and two of her siblings, per the outlet. However, while Worthington’s two siblings were removed from the vehicle at the daycare center, the 1-year-old was left inside.

According to ABC News, the police believe Worthington was left in the van for around five hours before being discovered.

Ryan Williams. Omaha Police Department via AP

“The Omaha Police Department’s Child Special Victims Unit is investigating the death of a one-year-old child at 5001 Leavenworth Street,” the Omaha Police Department said in a press release. “Officers responded to Kidz of the Future Childcare at 3:06 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive child who was left in a van.”

After police were called, Worthington was rushed to the Nebraska Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the van, Ryan Williams, 62, was arrested on a charge of child abuse by neglect resulting in death, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Omaha police.

“My baby did not come home. Her siblings did. She didn't. How did y'all forget her?" the child’s mother, Sina Johnson, said at a rally, according to ABC News. "Y'all picked all of 'em up, took 'em off the van. How did y'all forget my baby? My baby suffered, she suffered.”

“I’m not comprehending how this could have even possibly happened,” the child’s father, Rianna Worthington, told 6 News. “The daycare picks them up in the morning, early in the morning. My thing is how can you forget a kid that you yourself put into the vehicle, but you took the other two off? How do you forget one when you take two off the van? How did you forget my baby?”

The father also told the outlet that the daycare’s app showed that his daughter was never checked into the daycare on the day she was left in the van.

PEOPLE has contacted Kidz of the Future Child Development Center II for comment. A GoFundMe has been created for Worthington's family.

"Her family is forever scarred," the fundraiser reads in part.

