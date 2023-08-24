1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, police said that reports began coming in at 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday regarding individuals getting stuck in drainage channels

By
Published on August 24, 2023 05:14PM EDT

At least one person has been rescued and two others are missing after floodwaters raced through the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two separate incidents occurred Wednesday night after storms passed through the area, according to NBC affiliate KSNV and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the LVPD has confirmed that reports began coming in at 8:56 p.m. regarding individuals getting stuck in drainage channels.

The Clark County Fire Department, which the LVPD said assisted with the attempted rescues, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The first incident, which was reported just before 9 p.m. local time, took place around the 200 block of East Flamingo Road, according to KSNV and CBS affiliate KLAS-TV.

LVMPD Lieutenant Miguel Ibarra said one person was rescued, while another woman is still believed to be missing, the Review-Journal reported.

The second incident was reported to police around 9:30 p.m. local time. Crews responded to the area of Sahara Avenue from Lamb to Nellis Boulevard following reports of a man being washed away.

Ibarra said authorities were “unsuccessful” in their attempt to rescue the man from the floodwaters.

Crews are continuing to search for the two missing victims, according to KSNV and KLAS-TV. A citizen claimed that two more people may have also been washed away.

A flood advisory was issued for areas near the Las Vegas Strip and Henderson late Wednesday night, KLAS-TV reported. The torrential downpours were accompanied by thunder, lightning and heavy wind gusts.

An estimated .15 of an inch fell at Harry Reid International Airport, which set a new daily record previously set in 1982, per the Review-Journal. Meanwhile, a whopping 1.34 of an inch appeared to fall in just an hour near Las Vegas Boulevard.

