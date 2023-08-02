1 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Bus Rolls Over Near Grand Canyon

Eight were airlifted to nearby hospitals after the crash, according to Hualapai Emergency Operations

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 10:59AM EDT
A general view of the Colorado River at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon
A general view of the Colorado River at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation. Photo:

Paul Rovere/Getty Images

One person died and more than 50 others were injured in northern Arizona when a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The bus was traveling through Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1 at Grand Canyon West during the incident when “Hualapai Emergency Services were notified of a bus rollover” at around 9:50 a.m., according to a press release by the Hualapai Emergency Operations.

Several emergency services and medical flight agencies arrived at the scene, including Hualapai Emergency Services, GCW Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Dept., Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Dept., AMR ambulances and Bullhead Fire Dept.

The rollover involved 57 people; eight were airlifted to nearby hospitals and the rest were taken by ground transportation. The identities of the person who died and details on the injured were not immediately released.

The Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyo
he Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“1 confirmed fatality has been reported,” the Hualapai Emergency Operations said, adding: “The Hualapai Nation Police Dept and Arizona DPS are handling the fatality investigation. The incident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

According to the Associated Press, tribe officials confirmed that the collision occurred near the Grand Canyon West parking lot between a visitor’s car and a tour operator.

Grand Canyon West is operated independently from Grand Canyon National Park by the Hualapai tribe, which falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, according to Fox News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Hualapai Emergency Operations did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
Enterning Burned Area sign near the corner of Poudre canyon road (CO-14) and Pingree Park Road (63E) at Bellvue, Colorado
2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado
San Juan National Forest in Colorado
Sheep Herder 'Severely Injured' After Being Attacked by Black Bear in Colorado
The scene of a bus crash near Greta in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, 12 June 2023
10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests in Australian Wine Region Rolls Over
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Deep shadows and sun-lit sandstone rocks of this steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado River, Arizona.
57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Hiking Grand Canyon in 100-Degree Heat
Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Roller Coaster Partially Derails at Sweden's Oldest Amusement Park
A shark swimming in the sea, Turks and Caicos Islands - stock photo
American Tourist, 22, 'Severely Injured' in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks and Caicos
Grand Canyon
Man Dies by Apparent Suicide After Vehicle Goes Over Grand Canyon Rim: 'We Are Devastated'
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in NYC parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan; Pace University evacuates nearby buildings
New York City Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Worker Dead and At Least 4 Others Injured
Waves breaking on rugged coastline near Elliston, Eyre Peninsula, South Australia: where the Southern Ocean meets Gondwana: relentless
School Teacher Believed Killed in Shark Attack at South Australia Beach: 'I Saw His Board'
deadly train crash in greece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j58QhlFDpNo
Greece Train Crash Leaves At Least 29 Dead and 85 Injured After 2 Trains Catch on Fire: 'Shocking'
Grand Canyon
Wisconsin Man, 56, Found Dead on Trail in Grand Canyon National Park Was on Day Hike: Officials
2 Women Dead After NJ Megabus Accident
2 Women Killed After Double-Decker Bus Rolls Over on New Jersey Turnpike
LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: Homes and buildings damaged by a tornado are seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Death Toll Rises to 26 From Tornadoes and Severe Storms Across the South and Midwest
37 dead in fire at Immigration National Institute in Mexico, Ciudad Juarez
At Least 39 Dead and 29 Injured in Migrant Center Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border