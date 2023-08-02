1 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Bus Rolls Over Near Grand Canyon

One person died and more than 50 others were injured in northern Arizona when a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The bus was traveling through Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1 at Grand Canyon West during the incident when “Hualapai Emergency Services were notified of a bus rollover” at around 9:50 a.m., according to a press release by the Hualapai Emergency Operations.

Several emergency services and medical flight agencies arrived at the scene, including Hualapai Emergency Services, GCW Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Dept., Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Dept., AMR ambulances and Bullhead Fire Dept.



The rollover involved 57 people; eight were airlifted to nearby hospitals and the rest were taken by ground transportation. The identities of the person who died and details on the injured were not immediately released.

he Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“1 confirmed fatality has been reported,” the Hualapai Emergency Operations said, adding: “The Hualapai Nation Police Dept and Arizona DPS are handling the fatality investigation. The incident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

According to the Associated Press, tribe officials confirmed that the collision occurred near the Grand Canyon West parking lot between a visitor’s car and a tour operator.

Grand Canyon West is operated independently from Grand Canyon National Park by the Hualapai tribe, which falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, according to Fox News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Hualapai Emergency Operations did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

