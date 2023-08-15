Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. Adults Has Lost a Relative Due to a Drug Overdose: Poll

The drug crisis is hitting home for the majority of adults in the U.S.

According to the latest findings by KFF, 66% of adults said they or someone in their family have experienced drug or alcohol addiction, become homeless due to addiction, or suffered an overdose ending in an emergency room visit, hospitalization, or death.

Three in 10 people said they or a family member have been addicted to opioids, including prescription painkillers and illegal drugs such as heroin or fentanyl.

And nearly 1 in 10 respondents said they had lost a relative due to an overdose.



The poll found a difference in geographic areas as well.



In rural regions, 42% of adults reported that they have been addicted to opioids, per the new survey, whereas 30% of people in suburban areas faced the same issue, as did 23% of urban dwellers.

Along racial lines, 33% of White adults said they or a relative had experienced opioid addiction, compared to 23% of Black adults and 28% of Hispanic adults.

The poll also revealed a lack of help for those experiencing addiction. Of those who said they or a family member have been addicted to prescription painkillers, alcohol, or an illegal drug, only 46% reported that they or their relative received treatment.

The new poll was conducted from July 11 to the 19 and surveyed 1,327 U.S. adults.

In 2022, there were nearly 110,000 drug overdose fatalities reported in the U.S., setting a new record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of his fiscal year 2024 budget report to Congress, President Joe Biden called for an investment of $46.1 billion for National Drug Control Program agencies to address the fentanyl-driven opioid crisis. The funding, said the White House, would cut down the supply of illicit drugs and stop drug trafficking while also further financing programs for drug prevention, treatment and recovery.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the fentanyl crisis during a meeting with state attorneys general, saying the issue must be addressed with seriousness and urgency.

“There are countless people in our country who are suffering right now because of this epidemic,” she said.” And it is incumbent on all of us to address it in a variety of ways that includes talking about some of the underlying issues, including the fact that we still have a long way to go in our country to accurately and appropriately talk about what substance use addiction really is. It’s a healthcare issue. We must destigmatize this issue. We must remove judgment from this issue. We must understand that most people don’t choose to have a substance abuse disorder. It is not a choice they make where they can then say ‘no.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





