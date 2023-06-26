1 Dead, 9 Injured After Roller Coaster Partially Derails at Sweden's Oldest Amusement Park

"We would never open an attraction if we were not confident that it was safe, so this is something we need to investigate thoroughly," said a park spokesperson

By
Published on June 26, 2023 05:34PM EDT
Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
Jetline rollercoaster at Gröna Lund park. Photo:

Stefan Jerrevang/TT Via Shutterstock 

One person was killed and nine others were injured after a roller coaster derailed at the oldest amusement park in Sweden.

Representatives for Gröna Lund park in Stockholm said the Jetline roller coaster partially derailed Sunday morning while a group of passengers were on the ride, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

Park chief executive Jan Eriksson said 14 people were on the ride when “the front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25 feet),” the AP reported.

Gröna Lund spokeswoman Cecilia Bjorling later confirmed that “one person unfortunately died” as a result, according to Agence France-Presse.

Police said nine others were hospitalized following the incident, per Reuters and the AP. Eriksson confirmed the numbers at a press conference that same day.

Three of the victims sustained severe injuries, Reuters reported. The regional government said another three victims sustained minor injuries, according to the AP.

Stockholm police spokeswoman Helena Bostrom Thomas said the victims’ injuries were caused by falling from the ride, the AFP reported.

Swedish police
Swedish police at Gröna Lund park.

Claudio Bresciani/TT via Shutterstock

Visitors who witnessed the incident said the front of the train seemingly went off the tracks. “Then the car stops and people fly out, fall out of the car,” one woman told the AP.

Witnesses told the AP that the crash caused two or three people to fall out of the car. One of the victims was able to grab the track, witnesses claimed, per the news agency.

Gröna Lund was evacuated immediately after the incident, according to Reuters and the AP.

The park will be closed for at least a week while police conduct an investigation into the crash, per the outlets.

Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
MARKO SAAVALA/TT Via Getty.

Jetline rollercoaster at Gröna Lund park

The Jetline roller coaster opened at Gröna Lund in 1988, 105 years after the amusement park opened in 1883, according to the AP. It has a maximum height of 30 meters (98 feet), and was renovated in 2000.

The 800-meter ride travels at about 90 kph (56 mph), according to Gröna Lund’s website.

“This should not be allowed to happen,” Gröna Lund spokeswoman Annika Troselius said in a statement, per the AP. “Safety is the most important thing for us. And we would never open an attraction if we were not confident that it was safe, so this is something we need to investigate thoroughly.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

