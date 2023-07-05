1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster

A woman has died and nine people have been injured after a fireworks-related explosion in Michigan.

According to authorities, the explosion took place late on Monday night at a home in western Michigan, reported NBC News.

Per the outlet, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said police, firefighters and an ambulance responded just after 11 p.m. local time to the explosion in Park Township, Ottawa County. Life-saving measures were performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

USA Today reports that the unidentified woman was aged 43 and was from Holland, Michigan.

Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged by the blast.

The nine other people who were injured by the explosion were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims ranged from “minor to critical”, the Ottowa County Sheriff's Office told local media outlet WZZM. The outlet also reported that nearby vehicles and several properties close by were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

Footage captured by local news outlet 13 On Your Side showed debris covering the road where the explosion took place. A reporter from 13 On Your Side described the scene on Main Street — the name of the street where the incident took place — as "completely littered." He said that a lieutenant with the Ottawa County Sheriff's office has told the outlet that the woman's death was "tied to the use of fireworks."

The cause of the incident, which happened over the Fourth of July holiday, remains under investigation, per PBS News Hour.



A second fatality occurred in a separate incident involving fireworks in Texas on Tuesday, per a report by ABC News.

According to the outlet, one person was reported dead and four others were injured on Tuesday morning when a house caught on fire from "fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries," according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to a major fire at the Firehouse Nine Farm Event Venue in Texas around 10:33 a.m. local time, per ABC News. The conditions of the four injured victims weren’t immediately released.



“Initial information from the scene indicates that an accident occurred as fireworks were being prepped for an event later today," the sheriff's office said in a statement provided to the outlet. The sheriff’s office also said that an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Both incidents come as fire officials throughout the U.S. have warned about the dangers of using fireworks during Fourth of July holiday celebrations.

