1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster

The incident took place late on Monday night at a home in western Michigan, according to authorities

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 08:35AM EDT
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
One person has died and nine others have been after a fireworks explosion in Michigan.

A woman has died and nine people have been injured after a fireworks-related explosion in Michigan. 

According to authorities, the explosion took place late on Monday night at a home in western Michigan, reported NBC News

Per the outlet, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said police, firefighters and an ambulance responded just after 11 p.m. local time to the explosion in Park Township, Ottawa County. Life-saving measures were performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

USA Today reports that the unidentified woman was aged 43 and was from Holland, Michigan. 

1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged by the blast.

The nine other people who were injured by the explosion were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims ranged from “minor to critical”, the Ottowa County Sheriff's Office told local media outlet WZZM. The outlet also reported that nearby vehicles and several properties close by were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

Footage captured by local news outlet 13 On Your Side showed debris covering the road where the explosion took place. A reporter from 13 On Your Side described the scene on Main Street — the name of the street where the incident took place — as "completely littered." He said that a lieutenant with the Ottawa County Sheriff's office has told the outlet that the woman's death was "tied to the use of fireworks."

The cause of the incident, which happened over the Fourth of July holiday, remains under investigation, per PBS News Hour.

A second fatality occurred in a separate incident involving fireworks in Texas on Tuesday, per a report by ABC News.

According to the outlet, one person was reported dead and four others were injured on Tuesday morning when a house caught on fire from "fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries," according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Authorities responded to a major fire at the Firehouse Nine Farm Event Venue in Texas around 10:33 a.m. local time, per ABC News. The conditions of the four injured victims weren’t immediately released. 

“Initial information from the scene indicates that an accident occurred as fireworks were being prepped for an event later today," the sheriff's office said in a statement provided to the outlet. The sheriff’s office also said that an investigation into the fire is ongoing. 

Both incidents come as fire officials throughout the U.S. have warned about the dangers of using fireworks during Fourth of July holiday celebrations.

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen Shares Selfies with Daughter Lucy During Fourth of July Celebration With Sarah Jessica Parker
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family Amid Separation News
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Fourth of July with Family Fishing Adventure
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July With Barnyard Cover of ‘Saturday in The Park’
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
Belinda Carlisle PBS's A Capitol Fourth Concert
Belinda Carlisle on Coming Back to Pop Music After Almost 25 Years Away: 'A Huge Gift' (Exclusive)
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White