1 Dead, 3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Side of Southern California Building

Authorities are investigating the crash that occurred near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta on Tuesday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on July 5, 2023 01:43PM EDT
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Southern California
Cessna 172 crashes near French Valley Airport. Photo:

KTLA 5/YouTube

A single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Murrieta, Calif., killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 had four people on board and crashed around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the French Valley Airport. Video obtained by KTLA-5 shows the aftermath of the crash, which shows a plane upside down in a business parking lot.

According to the Desert Sun, the plane crashed near the airport's runway on the east side of it.

The Riverside County Fire Department reported that the death occurred at the crash site about 85 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, writing on Twitter, “One plane down with parties trapped. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.”

“There were four occupants on the plane,” the department wrote in an update, adding “three were transported by ground ambulance (one with minor, one with moderate and one with serious injuries) and one victim perished at the scene.”

According to United Press International, the deceased individual hasn’t been identified to the public.

The “incident is being investigated” by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the department said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

