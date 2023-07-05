1 Dead, 3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Side of Southern California Building

A single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Murrieta, Calif., killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 had four people on board and crashed around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the French Valley Airport. Video obtained by KTLA-5 shows the aftermath of the crash, which shows a plane upside down in a business parking lot.

According to the Desert Sun, the plane crashed near the airport's runway on the east side of it.

The Riverside County Fire Department reported that the death occurred at the crash site about 85 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, writing on Twitter, “One plane down with parties trapped. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.”

“There were four occupants on the plane,” the department wrote in an update, adding “three were transported by ground ambulance (one with minor, one with moderate and one with serious injuries) and one victim perished at the scene.”

According to United Press International, the deceased individual hasn’t been identified to the public.

The “incident is being investigated” by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the department said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

