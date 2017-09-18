Zoë Kravitz Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Karl Glusman at the Emmys: ‘I’m Crazy About You, Kid’

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!

Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, actor Karl Glusman, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday — at the Emmy Awards, no less.

The Big Little Lies star and her beau shared sweet shout-outs to each other on Instagram, with Kravitz, 28, gushing that Glusman, 29, was the “best date ever.”

“Happy 1 year @karlglusman,” she captioned a photo of the two posing together on the red carpet. “I’m crazy about you kid.”

Glusman kept things simple, sharing a selfie of Kravitz planting a kiss on his cheek at the awards show.

“1 YEAR STRONG,” he wrote.

The evening was particularly special for Kravitz: Big Little Lies took home five Emmys in total, including the award for outstanding limited series.

Kravitz’s costars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were all smiles as they celebrated their big night at the HBO Emmy afterparty at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where Witherspoon, 41, told reporters that the win was an “out of body” experience.

“[It was] amazing, overwhelming,” she said. “[I’m] so happy for my sisters in this process and this incredible family that we’ve built with HBO.”

“We got four nominations for different female performances,” she added. “I felt like that was a big moment.”