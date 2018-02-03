That's a Wrap! Zendaya Bids Farewell to Her Disney Channel Career and Show K.C. Undercover

This is the end of the road for Zendaya and the Disney Channel after three years on K.C. Undercover.

The Greatest Showman star, 21, announced the news in a tweet on Friday, writing, “Tonight is the last episode of KC, and therefore my last episode on Disney channel….”

The show follows an outspoken and confident technology genius (who is also a skilled black belt) as she discovers her parents are spies and expect her to follow in their footsteps.

The end of the Disney Channel show may not come as a surprise. While Zendaya has been working on the show since 2015, she’s also been working hard on big blockbuster films such as Spider-man: Homecoming and more recently, The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron.

The actress and singer has also taken a step into producing. Her next role that has recently been gaining industry buzz is for her leading role in the historical thriller A White Lie, which she is co-producing with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Zendaya in Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty

While A White Lie is slated for 2019, the versatile artist will not spend 2018 slacking off. Zendaya is lending her voice to an adorable duckling named Chi in Open Road’s animated film Duck Duck Goose, due out in the spring. She will also share credits with Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez, among others, in the animated comedy Smallfoot, by Warner Animation Group, set for next fall.

She is also slated to appear in the next Spider-Man film opposite Tom Holland.

Zendaya seems to be excited and appreciative about her booming film career, shared a sweet post on social media for a premiere of The Greatest Showman.

“I haven’t posted anything about the premiere the other night cause I’m still in shock a little bit. This is only my second film, so you could imagine the nerves but it was a magical night and I’m lucky to be next to these incredible people. Thank you for believing in me,” she posted, with a photo of the cast, on Instagram on Dec. 10.