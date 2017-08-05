Zach & Tori Roloff Give an Update on Growing Baby Jackson — Who 'Loves Being Naked' and Is 'Just Like His Father'

“Happy 2 months old to baby Jackson!”

Zach and Tori Roloff‘s lives changed forever when they welcomed their baby boy, Jackson Kyle, into the world on May 12. And in the almost three months since they brought him home, the new parents have enjoyed many adventures with their little bundle of joy, including a soccer game, pool time, lots of walks in the neighborhood, visits to the Roloff farm, and trips to his grandma and grandpa’s house.

In a Little People, Big World behind-the-scenes video, the couple shared that Jackson is “for the most part, sleeping through the night” and “loves bath time,” according to Zach.

Something else he loves? “Getting his diaper changed,” Tori added.

“He pretty much loves being naked,” Zach quipped. “And not being restricted.”

“Yep, just like his father,” added Tori.

Another way he’s like his father: Jackson is a snorer.

“We both sleep through each other’s snoring,” Zach explained. “Father Like Son.”

And as the couple navigates their way through the ins and outs of parenting, they’re taking a stress-free and “chill” approach to raising their baby boy.

Ranking themselves on a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the “chillest,” Tori put the new parents’ “chill factor” at an eight.

“We’re pretty chill,” she admitted.

In a recent Instagram post, Tori opened up about the difficulties of breastfeeding, which is something she wasn’t anticipating.

“Hands down the hardest thing about being a mom has been breastfeeding. It was something I did not expect,” Tori admitted.

“I just figured it would come naturally because it’s what nature intended-I was so wrong. Jackson and I got so frustrated with one another in the beginning and it took every ounce of me to not quit,” she wrote.

Tori also encouraged mothers who are similarly encountering struggles when breastfeeding their infants to stay positive and not get discouraged.

“We as women just do the best we can and that’s all anyone can ask. You do you mamas. Don’t let anyone make you feel insignificant or like you’re not doing your best,” she wrote, and concluded. “Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn’t always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine.”