New Dad Zach Roloff Rings in First Father’s Day with Photo of Baby Jackson: ‘It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This’

Zach Roloff is loving his new role as dad.

Over the weekend, the Little People, Big World star celebrated his first Father’s Day with his family, which came just over a month after his son, Jackson Kyle, was born.

In tribute of the special day, the reality star shared a sweet black-and-white picture of his sleeping son to Instagram.

“#happyfathersday It doesn’t get much better than this. Happy Father’s Day to all the hardworking dads out there especially the big MR, Papa, Gary, Mules!, and the soon to be’s Jer and Miketree 😉 #zandtpartyofthree,” Zach wrote.

His wife, Tori Roloff, also took to Instagram to share two Father’s Day posts in honor of both her husband and the other special dads in her life.

“Happy Father’s Day Zachary. There’s not a single person I’d rather being taking this journey of parenthood with,” she gushed in her caption, which accompanied a picture of Zach in the hospital holding his newborn son. “Seeing you with Baby J makes me fall more and more in love with you. Jackson and I love you so much and we can’t wait for many more fathers days ahead! #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori.”

Tori, who works as a kindergarten teacher, also shared a family photo — including Zach and baby Jackson, her dad, Zach’s grandparents, Matt Roloff, and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, who are expecting a baby girl in September — from the Sunday celebration to Instagram.

“And happy Father’s Day to all the important fathers in my life. Especially that guy on the left. Love you daddy. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. You’ve taught me more than you’ll ever know,” Tori wrote.

“Watching you with your grandson melts my heart and makes me appreciate you even more,” she continued. “💙 happy Father’s Day daddy zach matt papa and Jeremy! 💙”

The new parents welcomed Jackson Kyle into the world on May 12, and in the month since they brought him home, their little boy is “eating and growing like a champ.”

He “Loves watching soccer with daddy. ⚽️Starting to find his voice. 🎤 Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. 🙏🏼 Loves his Uncle Jacob. 💙 Hates having his diaper changed. 👎🏼 Tolerates bath time. 🛀” Tori captioned an Instagram post to mark her son turning one month old.

Like his daddy, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Zach knows the genetic condition will make Jackson’s life tougher, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” he told PEOPLE after the birth.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.