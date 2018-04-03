Zach Braff Says He Wants 'Like 20' Kids but Is 'Behind': 'I Have to Find the Right Woman'

Zach Braff is hoping that kids are in the cards for him someday soon.

The Alex Inc. star tells PEOPLE Now he’s looking forward to becoming a father, revealing, “I want so many [kids]. I want like 20.”

Braff, who plays a dad on the new ABC series, admits, “But I’m behind.”

“I’m 42, so I have to find the right woman and just start making babies,” he says.

The actor doesn’t think the “right woman” is waiting for him on a dating app, however.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

“I tried one, the one for Hollywood actor types,” he reveals. “I did date a woman that I met on there for a while, and she was awesome, but then I turned it off.”

So why wasn’t Braff a fan of finding love through his cell phone? “It just felt a smidgeon odd,” he admits.

Alex Inc. airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.