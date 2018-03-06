Your Favorite Bachelor Runners-Up: Where Are They Now?

TRISTA (REHN) SUTTER

After she was sent home by the very first Bachelor, Alex Michel, Sutter (then Rehn) went onto become the first Bachelorette. It was there that she met her own winner, Ryan Sutter, who she went on to marry. The couple is the longest-lasting in franchise history, and have two children, Blakesley and Maxwell, together. They live life out of the spotlight in Colorado, but Sutter has made occasional appearances back in Hollywood, like on a run on Dancing with the Stars.