Your Favorite Bachelor Runners-Up: Where Are They Now?

Just because these ladies didn’t get the final rose doesn’t mean they didn’t get their own happily ever after

By @dianapearl_

TRISTA (REHN) SUTTER

After she was sent home by the very first Bachelor, Alex Michel, Sutter (then Rehn) went onto become the first Bachelorette. It was there that she met her own winner, Ryan Sutter, who she went on to marry. The couple is the longest-lasting in franchise history, and have two children, Blakesley and Maxwell, together. They live life out of the spotlight in Colorado, but Sutter has made occasional appearances back in Hollywood, like on a run on Dancing with the Stars.

DEANNA PAPPAS

After Bachelor Brad Womack said goodbye to both of his finalists, Pappas and Jenni Croft, it was the former who went on to be the Bachelorette. Though she got engaged to contestant Jesse Csincsak at the end of the show, they were only engaged for a few months. Today, she's married to Stephen Stagliano, a man with a Bachelor connection of his own: His brother Michael was on the fifth season The Bachelorette. They have to children together, Austin and Addison.

MOLLY (MALANEY) MESNICK

Mesnick was the runner-up who famously became the winner after Bachelor Jason Mesnick dumped his fiancé Melissa Rycroft on the After the Final Rose special and confessed that he was still in love with Mesnick. It turned out, his instincts were right: The Mesnicks married in 2010, a year after the show wrapped. They live in Seattle with their two children, where she's the host of the Bender & Molly in the Morning radio show.

TENLEY MOLZAHN

On Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor (which eventually led to one of the messiest breakups in Bachelor history), he sent Molzahn home before proposing to Vienna Girardi. She went onto appear on Bachelor spin-offs Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. Off camera, she's a health coach and runs a wellness blog called Tenley's Sweet and Free Life.

LINDZI COX

Fan favorite Cox went home as Bachelor Ben Flajnik proposed to the season's "villain" Courtney Robertson. She's led a relatively low-key life since then (her Instagram account is private!), with the exception of an appearance on the third season of Bachelor Pad.

LINDSAY (YENTER) SWANSON

Swanson, then Lindsay Yenter, vied for Bachelor Sean Lowe's heart on The Bachelor. He eventually chose (and married) Catherine Giudici, sending Swanson home. It didn't take her too long to find her own happy ending, however: Not too long after her Bachelor stint, Swanson got married and had a son. She's currently expecting her second child (just like the Lowes!).

CLARE CRAWLEY

Crawley's exit from Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor was one of the most tension-filled in the series' history. Since her departure, the Sacramento-based hairstylist has appeared on several Bachelor spin-offs: Two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, the latter of which saw her get engaged to Canadian Bachelor contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

BECCA TILLEY

Tilley is likely the most cool-headed runner-up in Bachelor history, calmly and collectedly saying adieu to Chris Soules. She ended up being a contestant on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, and runs a fashion blog off camera.

JOJO FLETCHER

Higgins' runner-up, Fletcher, went home in tears after Higgins said goodbye following a declaration of love. She soon had reason to smile, though: Fletcher ended up becoming the next Bachelorette, and got her happily ever after with her winner — and now fiancé — Jordan Rodgers.

RAVEN GATES

The Arkansas native fell hard for Bachelor Nick Viall on his season of the show. But after she was sent home from snowy Finland, Gates packed her bags for Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with Adam Gottschalk. More than six months after filming of the show wrapped, they're still together.

