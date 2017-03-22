People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Yolanda Hadid Is Returning to TV! RHOBH Alum to Star on New Reality Show About Aspiring Teen Models

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Yolanda Hadid is heading back to reality TV!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will star in a new unscripted series focused on teen models, Lifetime announced on Tuesday.

Hadid, who is mother to three professional models — daughters Gigi and Bella, and son Anwar — will star on Model Moms (a working title), where she will bring her expertise as a former professional model to aspiring teen models.

As a coach, she will teach the girls — who are vying for a $5,00 weekly prize — how to succeed both on and off the catwalk.

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

According to the network, the aspiring models and their “momagers” will undergo an eight-week training program, which will be focused on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that is necessary and required to build a brand.

The winner of the competition will win a management contract with Hadid’s company, as well as the opportunity to be represented by IMG Models in New York.