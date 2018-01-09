Yolanda Hadid Has a New Man in Her Life: 'I Am So in Love'

Yolanda Hadid is happy and in love.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who will star on Lifetime’s new reality series Making a Model — premiering Thursday — told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that “it’s such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter.”

“I am so in love right now,” Hadid, 53, revealed.

“I’m very blessed to have found a beautiful love,” she shared about her mystery businessman beau, whom she did not name. “I’m excited and it’s all good. I’m off the market.”

She added that her new boyfriend is “a very private person.”

News of Hadid’s romance comes nearly three months after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster was finalized. After four years of marriage and a total of nine years together, the mother of three — she shares daughters Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, and son Anwar, 18, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — and the music producer announced their divorce exclusively to PEOPLE on Dec. 1, 2015.

“We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

During her marriage to Foster, Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 — and was open about the strain her health struggles put on their marriage as symptoms like joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia, and anxiety plagued her daily, making simple tasks like answering an email extremely difficult.

She also opened up about the toll the illness took on her marriage in her September memoir, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisibility of Lyme Disease.

“I’m starting to feel that David is unhappy with the fact that I can’t be by his side the way that I used to be,” she wrote. “I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It’s sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side.”

“He lost his wingman, his partner in crime, and I fell as if he’s starting to get impatient with my recovery,” she continued about Foster. “I understand that even brief periods of illness can strain important relationships in your life. A chronic condition like mine, one that has consumed years of our lives, poses enormous challenges.”

Reflecting on her relationship and split from Foster, Hadid told ET she plans to keep details of her new romance on the down-low for as long as possible.

“I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I’m going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it,” Hadid shared.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, she reflected on her journey and difficult battle with Lyme disease.

“As difficult as these past five years have been, I am so grateful that this journey has led me to living in the light,” she shared.

“I have had it all and lost it all,” added Hadid, “only to realize that less is more, money can’t buy you health or happiness, and one day at a time is good enough.”