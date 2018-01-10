Yolanda Hadid Met Her 'Cute' New Boyfriend When He 'Magically' Rang the Doorbell at Her Farm

Yolanda Hadid has a new man in her life — and he appeared seemingly out of thin air!

The star of Lifetime’s new reality series Making a Model gushes over her boyfriend during an interview with PEOPLE Now, and reveals she took some time off from dating after her divorce from ex-husband David Foster to focus on herself.

“I really wanted to take the time, this time, to heal from not only Lyme disease but my divorce and really step into my own power as an independent woman and just feel whole on my own for the first time in, you know, 53 years,” she shares. “And so I really took that time, I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want to meet anybody.”

A couple months ago, that changed — and a great guy showed up right on time.

“I really started focusing,” the 53-year-old says. “I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

On top of being “cute,” Hadid’s new beau has something very important in common with her.

“When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have,” she says. “To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

Hadid was first diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, a type of bacterial infection, in 2012, and has since been public with her ongoing battle, as there’s no known cure for the illness.