Yolanda Hadid Doesn't Hold Back as She Critiques Aspiring Models on New Reality Show

As the mother — and agent! — to two of the biggest models working in the industry today, Yolanda Hadid knows what she’s doing.

On Lifetime’s new series, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, the former Real Housewives star uses her own modeling background and expertise to put six young aspiring models and their moms through an intensive eight-week bootcamp to see who has what it takes to win a management contract with Hadid herself — and the potential to sign with a major modeling agency.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season premiere, Hadid, 53, judges the mother-daughter duos on their first assignment.

“I love the way you used location. To me, I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s Times Square,’ ” she tells one girl, holding up the photo. “But there’s something about the image that doesn’t capture me. I think it’s too posed, and you’re a lot more beautiful than this.”

When the girl interrupts her mother’s response, Hadid is quick to intervene.

“I also saw you shush your mom — I didn’t like that,” she says.

And Hadid doesn’t shy away from her speaking her mind when she doesn’t agree with the mothers’ decisions.

“A 13-year-old in high heels? Not age-appropriate,” she tells one. “I think it made [your daughter] uncomfortable, because she’s not used to wearing, obviously, high heels.”

From left: Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

On the eight-episode series, the six aspiring models shack up under one roof in New York City with their mothers to pursue their dreams of becoming a supermodel. Each week, Hadid will put the girls and their moms through a series of lessons and assignments focusing on the physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand, designed to not only test their modeling abilities, but also the strength of the mother-daughter relationships.

With a $5,000 weekly prize on the line to put toward their future careers, only one girl will be left standing to win a management contract with Hadid’s company and the potential opportunity to be represented by IMG Models in New York. Hadid’s daughters Gigi and Bella, designers Tommy Hilfiger and Nicole Miller and supermodels Devon Windsor and Alek Wek will make special appearances throughout the season.

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.