Yolanda Hadid‘s children may be superstars at New York Fashion Week, but they’re never too busy to back their mama.

Gigi, Bella and Anwar got their copies of their mom’s new memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease, at the the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s book signing in New York City. Gigi, 22, even told her Twitter followers about her “cute mom” holding the event.

The fashionable family posed for photos with the book in hand. Yolanda matched her oldest daughter, donning a black top with grey skirt, while Gigi went with a similar color scheme but opted for pants and added groovy sunglasses.

Bella, 20, rocked a red cap and two-piece pin-stripe suit over a corset-style top.

Anwar, the models’ 18-year-old brother, sported a black skinny tie with a white button-up shirt and denim jacket.

NYC! My cute mom @YolandaHFoster will be at Barnes & Noble TriBeCa (Warren St) tonight @6:30,signing her new book #BelieveMe!💛📖🗽#LymeDisease — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 13, 2017

In 2012, Hadid, 53, was diagnosed with severe, chronic neurological Lyme disease after a Belgium doctor discovered an active infection in her brain. Despite antibiotics, her condition drastically got worse, and symptoms like joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia and anxiety plagued her daily life. Simple things like answering an email became difficult, and her fatigue was so severe that walking from the bedroom to the bathroom was nearly impossible.

Her illness eventually forced her to spend 22 hours a day in bed.

“I’m such a fighter, but I had to surrender,” she said in an August issue of PEOPLE.

Two years after her diagnosis, Hadid was on a trip to Florida with then-husband David Foster when she could no longer take the pain.

“I take off my clothes and slip into the dark blue ocean, which is cool and comforting,” she writes in her book, on sale now. “The waves gently wash over my naked body, and I can feel the current tugging at me. Tears pour out of my eyes, roll across my cheeks, and meld with the salt water as I try to still my mind to become one with the water’s ebb and flow.”

“God please just take me away in a wave. I can’t live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear,” she writes. “My next thought is a clear image of my three children. It shifts my consciousness immediately and that’s the only thing that keeps me from letting myself drift and drown.”

RELATED VIDEO: Yolanda Hadid Reveals How Lyme Disease Devastated Her Life & Marriage in New Memoir

Now, Hadid is in what “feels like remission,” and she’s focused on her family, recovery and finding a cure.

“As difficult as these past five years have been, I am so grateful that this journey has led me to living in the light,” she says. “I have had it all and lost it all, only to realize that less is more, money can’t buy you health or happiness, and one day at a time is good enough.”