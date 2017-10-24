Yolanda Hadid and David Foster's Divorce Is Official

It’s official.

Almost two years after announcing their decision to split, Yolanda Hadid and David Foster are divorced. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a judgment was entered in court Oct. 16.

After four years of marriage and a total of nine years together, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and music producer announced their divorce exclusively to PEOPLE on Dec. 1, 2015.

“Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a statement at the time. “We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues.”

Hadid, 53, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, has been open about the strain her health struggles put on their marriage as symptoms like joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia, and anxiety plagued her daily, making simple tasks like answering an email extremely difficult.

“All of a sudden all of the things we shared, all of the things we used to love to do together — go for walks in the morning, having a studio in the house and blasting music all day, having dinner parties — that all shut down,” she told PEOPLE in August. “I couldn’t participate in that life anymore.”

RELATED VIDEO: Yolanda Hadid Reveals How Lyme Disease Devastated Her Life & Marriage in Memoir

Hadid also opened up about the toll the illness took on her marriage in her September memoir, Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisibility of Lyme Disease.

“I’m starting to feel that David is unhappy with the fact that I can’t be by his side the way that I used to be,” she wrote. “I try to make light of it and joke that he married a lemon. It’s sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy to the wife who is too sick to be by his side.”

“He lost his wingman, his partner in crime, and I fell as if he’s starting to get impatient with my recovery,” she continued. “I understand that even brief periods of illness can strain important relationships in your life. A chronic condition like mine, one that has consumed years of our lives, poses enormous challenges.”

Despite her best efforts, she was unable to maintain her former lifestyle. After the couple split, Hadid left Los Angeles, relocating to New York to be closer to her three children: models Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

“I had a great run with him,” she previously told PEOPLE of her ex-husband. “I will always hold that in high regard and have gratitude for that time together.”

Foster, 67, opened up about the divorce at the Grammy Museum’s third annual gala in Los Angeles last month.

“We just always did our best,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We had some other issues as well, but everybody’s in a good place now. The main thing is that she’s healthy and in remission. She worked really hard at it and now she’s reaping the rewards of that.”