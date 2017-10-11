Yolanda Hadid Says Bella Hadid Doesn't Care 'Anymore' that The Weeknd Is Dating Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid didn’t react well at first to the news that her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) had moved on to a new relationship with Selena Gomez, unfollowing the “Same Old Love” singer on Instagram after he and Gomez were spotted kissing while on a date in L.A. and later posting a photo of herself flipping the bird.

But that was back in January. And 10 months later, Bella’s mom Yolanda Hadid assures fans that the supermodel has moved on.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked a series of questions about Bella — including whether the brunette beauty “cares that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez.”

Yolanda’s response? “Not anymore, I think.”

That could be because Bella has reportedly moved on to “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake, who threw Bella a 21st birthday party in New York City on Monday night — though Yolanda played coy about their relationship.

“Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here? This is like …” she stumbled when Cohen asked her point-blank whether the two are dating.

“He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night!” Cohen insisted. “You were there!”

That didn’t sway Yolanda. “He did? Really?” she said, smiling. “Oh, I didn’t know that.”

Although she wouldn’t confirm whether Bella and Drake are together, she admitted, “I mean, they’re friends!”

🦋🖤 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

❤️I pray that each day, Love, Health and happiness comes your way…….. #MyForeverBabyGirl 🦋🦋 #HBD A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Bella and The Weeknd, 27, split in November 2016 after a year and a half together.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

As The Weeknd and Gomez, 25, began dating, a source told PEOPLE that Bella was upset.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” the insider explained, adding that it was Hadid who ultimately pulled the plug on the duo’s romance.

Multiple sources also told PEOPLE at the time that Gomez and Hadid were never close friends and there was no betrayal involved.

“They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” one Gomez source said.

Added another Gomez pal: “Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid Is ‘Hurt’ Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Dating: Source

Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance continues to remain strong. He was a source of support for the actress and singer amid her kidney transplant this summer, scheduling performances around her medical emergency to be by her side.

The two were joined at the hip in September at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld inside New York City’s The Plaza Hotel, where The Weeknd was honored (and performed).

They publicly confirmed their romance by stepping out together in their black-tie best and huge smiles at fashion prom, a.k.a. the Met Gala in May.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s Whirlwind Romance

Meanwhile, Yolanda didn’t just have to answer questions about Bella’s dating life on WWHL. She was also grilled about daughter Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“What do you and Zayn talk about when you get together?” Cohen asked Yolanda.

“We have a lot to talk about!” Yolanda said, laughing.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.