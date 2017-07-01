WATCH: Jane the Virgin's Yael Grobglas Astounds Fans by Rapping Hamilton and Killing It

Hamilton: An American Musical is still a monster hit on Broadway and around the world, and celebrities are taking the musical numbers to an all-new level.

Yael Grobglas, one of the star’s of the CW’s Jane the Virgin, proved this by taking on the #Ham4All challenge, which calls on people to step up their singing and rapping game to help raise funds for a coalition of immigrant coalitions at the request of Tony Award winner (and Hamilton creator) Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In a post Friday on her Instagram page, Grobglas, 33, took up the mantle and wowed her fans with a rapid-fire rap of “Guns and Ships” — which has the fastest rap verse in the entire musical.

“#ham4all thank you @@lin_manuel for starting this!!!” Grobglas wrote in the caption. “Check the link in my bio to donate and win some incredible prizes while doing a lot of good for some incredible causes :).”

She also added, “(Ps, Instagram cut me off at one minute but I went on and on and basically finished the album) #immigrantswegetthejobdone (we really do).”

Grobglas is an immigrant herself, having been born in France to Jewish parents, and later living in Israel. In 2014, she had her U.S. breakthrough when she was cast as Petra Solano in Jane the Virgin, opposite Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni.