Jennifer Lawrence Gets Her 'Dream Dinner Party' with Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps

Andy Cohen made Jennifer Lawrence‘s dream come true!

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired Thurdsay, the 49-year-old bestselling author and Emmy-winning producer surprised Lawrence with a dinner party — complete with Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel at the table.

It was a wish-fulfillment moment for Lawrence, who had told Oprah Winfrey in December that de Lesseps, Frankel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick were the three people — living or dead — she’d most want to have at a dinner party.

“I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart,” Lawrence said in the chat, published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Luann de Lesseps, Jennifer Lawrence and Bethenny Frankel Charles Sykes/Bravo

While Disick couldn’t make Cohen’s get-together, the WWHL team was able to find a cardboard cutout to fill his spot.

All of this left Lawrence in complete shock. She jumped for joy, screaming “Oh my God” and quickly running over to hug the Real Housewives of New York City.

“I’m going to cry,” she said, holding back tears.

Quickly composing herself, Lawrence started firing off questions about the upcoming 10th anniversary season of RHONY and grilling Frankel about jokes she had made about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ star Dorit Kemsley.

“You would be a great Housewife,” Frankel said.

“Thank you,” gushed Lawrence. “I would be like you guys. I would be diabolical enough, but then still find a way to be likable.”

Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.