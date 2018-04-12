OMG by Bravo! 31 Bravolebrities Take the Stage for WWHL in L.A. — See the Epic Photos

Bravo fans were treated to the ultimate surprise on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when 31 past and present stars of the network — from Housewives to Shahs to SUR staff members — came together in an epic Bravolebrity reunion.

In the spirit of the Night of 100 Stars specials from the ’80s, the episode was dubbed “The Night of 31 Doorbells.” It came live from the historic Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, from where WWHL has been broadcasting since Sunday.

Kicking off the fun was Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley, who was eventually joined by costars Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps, and N.Y.C. alum Jill Zarin.

Bravo

They weren’t the only Housewives in the house, of course.

Among the crew were Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, Lauri Peterson, Kelly Dodd, and Gretchen Rossi; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, and Eileen Davidson; Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dina Manzo; and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes.

Nearly the entire Vanderpump Rules cast was there, too. Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Billie Lee all stood behind the bar. James Kennedy was at the DJ booth with Flipping Out‘s Jenni Pulos, who penned and raps WWHL‘s iconic theme song.

Mostly everyone got along well, though host Andy Cohen couldn’t help but stir the pot a bit by seeing if some of the feuds among the cast had ironed themselves out.

Are Glanville and Marie on speaking terms after their history with Eddie Cibrian? Yes! Has Gunvalson patched things up with Peterson after those “multiple partners” allegations? You bet! Is Dina speaking with her sister, Caroline Manzo? Sadly, still a no.

Shah’s of Sunset star Reza Farahan brought the most drama, confronting Leakes about a fight the two had had during his first appearance on WWHL with her a few years back. Luckily, his Shahs costar Mercedes “MJ” Javid was able to keep things at bay, gushing about her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Tommy Feight (Yes, MJ’s mom Vida Javid, who was there as well, approves).

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck: Mediterranean and the WWHL Gay Shark rounded out the final 31 stars.

The evening came to an epic conclusion with a dance party that popped up when de Lesseps took the stage to sing her hit song “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

Seeing Grammer throwing out her iconic dance moves to a de Lesseps’ song? Be still, our Bravo beating hearts.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen wraps up its L.A. run Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.