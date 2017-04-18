Mandy Moore Encourages Her Younger Self to ‘Be More Spontaneous’ in Personal Letter: ‘Say Yes’ More!

The women of This Is Us are currently thriving as the stars of television’s biggest breakout hit, but not too long ago, they were just regular teens worried about fitting in with the popular crowd and struggling with self-love. Now, actresses Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson are addressing their younger selves in heartfelt personal letters exclusively shared with PEOPLE in this year’s World’s Most Beautiful.

Here is what Moore – who plays Rebecca – had to say.

Hi Mandy,

There’s one thing I want you to hear: Don’t become an old woman too soon!

It’s ironic because when you’re 33, you’re going to play this wonderful character from her mid-20s to her mid-60s and you’ll be blown away after sitting in the makeup chair and seeing a 60-year-old version of yourself in the mirror. Then again, we’ve always felt like an old soul.

When you’re older, you might not be interested in going out or exploring the nightlife but you should! Be more spontaneous. Say yes when people ask you out to dinner. Go on more trips. Don’t worry about the future – Mom and Dad will support you through every twist and turn life takes.

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore: I Used to Be Uncomfortable in My Skin

PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful will be revealed on Wednesday. For more on this year’s beauties, be sure to pick up the issue when it hits newsstands on Friday.

Believe me, the clarity and the wisdom that comes with age and time, there’s no substitute for it. By the time you’re in your 30s, you’ll be the most comfortable in your skin than you’ve ever been.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

You’ll know who you are, you’ll know what you want. You’ll go through lulls in your career and your personal life and it will all build your character.

Just remember to always enjoy and appreciate the moments as they happen and don’t just focus on the path ahead. The bigger picture is pretty amazing.

– Mandy