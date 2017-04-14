The Countdown to PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2017 Is On! Today’s Beauty of the Day Is …

She’s always been like sugar to our hearts, and with her return to acting in This Is Us, we’re seeing Mandy Moore in a new light. A seriously gorgeous light, that is.

The singer-actress, 33, is number three in our seven days of beauties, leading up to the reveal of PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful woman on Wednesday, April 19.

The queen of great #TBT photos is never shy about questioning her past fashion and beauty decisions — “There were some really questionable choices,” she recently joked to PEOPLE Now — but lately with her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, she’s giving us serious inspo with her soft waves and subtle makeup.

Having a hit series also means hitting the red carpet circuit, and Moore has done that with aplomb, taking New York Fashion Week and awards season by storm.

“[She] is very statuesque,” her stylist Erica Cloud recently told PeopleStyle. “You can really put clothing on her that translates and makes a statement without being super-loud.” If only we could all be so lucky.

Come back every day for another sneak peek at our World’s Most Beautiful issue, and be sure to join us on Wednesday, April 19, for the big reveal!