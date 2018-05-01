Summer is about to get moving as World of Dance gears up for a May 29 premiere on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo taking their seats at the judges’ table while Jenna Dewan returns as host and mentor. But they’re not the only people returning for season 2 of the dance competition series.
Last year’s runner-up, Eva Igo, the season’s highest-scoring Junior Team, The Lab, and Royal Flux will all be back to compete for that $1 million grand prize.
But, of course, they’ll have to battle a total of another 72 acts who will be shaking, shimmying, tossing and twirling in four age-based categories: Junior (17 years old and under, 1-4 dancers), Junior Team (17 years old and under, 5-15 dancers), Upper (18 years old and older, 1-4 dancers), and Upper Team (18 years old and older, 5-15 dancers) — in the hopes of scoring high marks from the judges.
Embodiment, a crew of 13 dancers aged 16-28, will be among the group competing in the Upper Team category, and they have quite the pedigree already: The group is currently run by dancer, choreographer, and So You Think You Can Dance alum Rudy Abreu, who has been a backup dancer for none other than J.Lo herself. And he’s gathered a gang of fellow backup dancers to compete alongside him.
RELATED VIDEO: Derek Hough Reveals His Latest ‘Super’ Celeb Crush!
They’ll also face tough competition from S-Rank, a hip hop crew of 14 from Los Angeles, which was created after performing with last season’s Chapkis Dance Family.
See the full line-up of dancers below:
JUNIOR
3 Xtreme, Hip Hop group from Bergen County, New Jersey
Avery & Marcus, Contemporary/Ballet duo from San Clemente, California, & Scottsdale, Arizona
Charity & Andres, Contemporary duo from Springville, Utah
Daniel & Mishella, Ballroom duo from Los Angeles, California
Elektro Elite, Hip Hop group from Gilbert, Arizona
Eva Igo, Contemporary dancer from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
FRESHH, Hip Hop group from Vancouver, Canada
The Gentlemen, Hip Hop duo from Fairfield, California
Jaxon Willard, Contemporary dancer from American Fork, Utah
Jonas & Ruby, Ballroom duo from Miami, Florida
Josh & Taylor, Hip Hop duo from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Kaeli Ware, Contemporary Ballet dancer from Herndon, Virginia
Lil Motormouth, Popping Animation dancer from Vacaville, California
Lucas Marinetto, Tap dancer from Leesburg, Virginia
LULAS (Love U Like A Sister), Hip Hop duo from Sacramento, California, & Edmonton Canada
Madison Brown, Contemporary dancer from Wellington, Florida
Sean & Kaycee, Hip Hop Fusion duo from Los Angeles, California
Second To None, Tap group from San Diego, California
Victoria Caban, Flamenco dancer from Jersey City, New Jersey (pictured below)
Vivian Ruiz, Contemporary dancer from Miami, Florida
JUNIOR TEAM
Cubcakes Dance Crew, Hip Hop group from Orange County, California
Dem Raider Boyz, Step team from Greenbelt, Maryland
Dollhouse Dance Factory, Hip Hop group from Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Expressenz, Contemporary group from Indianapolis, Indiana
Fabulous Sisters, Urban Dance team from Tokyo, Japan
FLIP, Hip Hop/Urban Dance group from Levis, Quebec, Canada
GirlCool, Jazz/Fusion group from Los Angeles, California
Iowa Girlz, Contemporary group from Pleasant Hill, Iowa
The Lab, Hip Hop group from West Covina, California
LilKillaz Crew, Break Dance group from Minsk, Belarus
Meant 2 Be, Hip Hop group from Gilbert, Arizona
The Pulse, Ballroom group from Orem, Utah
Quad Squad, Contemporary group from Anaheim Hills, California
RASCALS, Hip Hop group from Waipahu, Hawaii
The Rock Company, Contemporary group from Las Vegas, Nevada
Tribe Unleashed, Hip Hop group from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tustin Dance Team, Hip Hop group from Tustin, California
The Untouchables, Ballroom group from Miami, Florida
- Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
UPPER
6 Feet Deep, Urban Dance group from Phoenix, Arizona
Alisa & Joseph, Urban Dance duo from Estonia & Greece
Angyil, Popping dancer from Kansas, Missouri
Ashley & Zack, Contemporary duo from Los Angeles, California
BDash & Konkrete, Krump duo from Los Angeles, California
DNA, Ballroom duo from New York, New York
Dragon House, Animation group from Atlanta, Georgia
Elektro Botz, Popping group from Tempe, Arizona
Hilty & Bosch, Locking duo from Osaka, Japan
Karen y Ricardo, Latin Cabaret duo from Santiago, Chile
L & J, Contemporary duo from Calgary, Canada & Paris, France
Luka & Jenalyn, Cabaret Ballroom duo from Toronto, Canada
MarInspired, Contemporary duo from Los Angeles, California
Michael Dameski, Contemporary dancer from Sydney, Australia
Morning Of Owl, Breakdance group Suwon, South Korea
Pasha & Daniella, Ballroom duo from New York, New York
St Kingz, Hip Hop/Comedy group from Tokyo, Japan
UPPER TEAM
The Bradas, Hip Hop group from Auckland, New Zealand
Brooklyn Dancesport Club, Ballroom group from New York, New York
Brotherhood, Hip Hop group from Vancouver, Canada
Club House, Fusion/Swing group from Los Angeles, California
Connection, Hip Hop group from Chihuahua, Mexico
Desi Hoppers, Hip Hop group from Mumbai, India
Embodiment, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California
Funkywunks, Hip Hop group from Orlando, Florida
The Jam Project, Tap group from Washington, DC
LD Dance Company, Samba group from Houston, Texas
Lock N lol, Hip Hop/Locking group from Seoul, South Korea
Marissa & The Heartbreakers, Heels group from Los Angeles, California
Opus Dance collective, Contemporary group from Toronto, Ontario
Poreotics, Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, California
Pursuit, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California
Royal Flux, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California
The Ruggeds, Break Dance group from Amsterdam, Netherlands
S-Rank, Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, California
Silver Beat, Afrodance group from Rwanda, Africa / London, United Kingdom
ThaMOST, Hip Hop group from San Diego, California
Les Twins, the hip hop duo of Laurent and Larry Bourgeois from Paris, France, won the first season of World of Dance in August 2017.
Season 2 of World of Dance premieres May 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.