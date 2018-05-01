Summer is about to get moving as World of Dance gears up for a May 29 premiere on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo taking their seats at the judges’ table while Jenna Dewan returns as host and mentor. But they’re not the only people returning for season 2 of the dance competition series.

Last year’s runner-up, Eva Igo, the season’s highest-scoring Junior Team, The Lab, and Royal Flux will all be back to compete for that $1 million grand prize.

But, of course, they’ll have to battle a total of another 72 acts who will be shaking, shimmying, tossing and twirling in four age-based categories: Junior (17 years old and under, 1-4 dancers), Junior Team (17 years old and under, 5-15 dancers), Upper (18 years old and older, 1-4 dancers), and Upper Team (18 years old and older, 5-15 dancers) — in the hopes of scoring high marks from the judges.

Embodiment, a crew of 13 dancers aged 16-28, will be among the group competing in the Upper Team category, and they have quite the pedigree already: The group is currently run by dancer, choreographer, and So You Think You Can Dance alum Rudy Abreu, who has been a backup dancer for none other than J.Lo herself. And he’s gathered a gang of fellow backup dancers to compete alongside him.

They’ll also face tough competition from S-Rank, a hip hop crew of 14 from Los Angeles, which was created after performing with last season’s Chapkis Dance Family.

See the full line-up of dancers below:

JUNIOR

3 Xtreme, Hip Hop group from Bergen County, New Jersey

Avery & Marcus, Contemporary/Ballet duo from San Clemente, California, & Scottsdale, Arizona

Charity & Andres, Contemporary duo from Springville, Utah

Daniel & Mishella, Ballroom duo from Los Angeles, California

Elektro Elite, Hip Hop group from Gilbert, Arizona

Eva Igo, Contemporary dancer from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

FRESHH, Hip Hop group from Vancouver, Canada

The Gentlemen, Hip Hop duo from Fairfield, California

Jaxon Willard, Contemporary dancer from American Fork, Utah

Jonas & Ruby, Ballroom duo from Miami, Florida

Josh & Taylor, Hip Hop duo from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Kaeli Ware, Contemporary Ballet dancer from Herndon, Virginia

Lil Motormouth, Popping Animation dancer from Vacaville, California

Lucas Marinetto, Tap dancer from Leesburg, Virginia

LULAS (Love U Like A Sister), Hip Hop duo from Sacramento, California, & Edmonton Canada

Madison Brown, Contemporary dancer from Wellington, Florida

Sean & Kaycee, Hip Hop Fusion duo from Los Angeles, California

Second To None, Tap group from San Diego, California

Victoria Caban, Flamenco dancer from Jersey City, New Jersey (pictured below)

Vivian Ruiz, Contemporary dancer from Miami, Florida

JUNIOR TEAM

Cubcakes Dance Crew, Hip Hop group from Orange County, California

Dem Raider Boyz, Step team from Greenbelt, Maryland

Dollhouse Dance Factory, Hip Hop group from Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Expressenz, Contemporary group from Indianapolis, Indiana

Fabulous Sisters, Urban Dance team from Tokyo, Japan

FLIP, Hip Hop/Urban Dance group from Levis, Quebec, Canada

GirlCool, Jazz/Fusion group from Los Angeles, California

Iowa Girlz, Contemporary group from Pleasant Hill, Iowa

The Lab, Hip Hop group from West Covina, California

LilKillaz Crew, Break Dance group from Minsk, Belarus

Meant 2 Be, Hip Hop group from Gilbert, Arizona

The Pulse, Ballroom group from Orem, Utah

Quad Squad, Contemporary group from Anaheim Hills, California

RASCALS, Hip Hop group from Waipahu, Hawaii

The Rock Company, Contemporary group from Las Vegas, Nevada

Tribe Unleashed, Hip Hop group from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tustin Dance Team, Hip Hop group from Tustin, California

The Untouchables, Ballroom group from Miami, Florida

UPPER

6 Feet Deep, Urban Dance group from Phoenix, Arizona

Alisa & Joseph, Urban Dance duo from Estonia & Greece

Angyil, Popping dancer from Kansas, Missouri

Ashley & Zack, Contemporary duo from Los Angeles, California

BDash & Konkrete, Krump duo from Los Angeles, California

DNA, Ballroom duo from New York, New York

Dragon House, Animation group from Atlanta, Georgia

Elektro Botz, Popping group from Tempe, Arizona

Hilty & Bosch, Locking duo from Osaka, Japan

Karen y Ricardo, Latin Cabaret duo from Santiago, Chile

L & J, Contemporary duo from Calgary, Canada & Paris, France

Luka & Jenalyn, Cabaret Ballroom duo from Toronto, Canada

MarInspired, Contemporary duo from Los Angeles, California

Michael Dameski, Contemporary dancer from Sydney, Australia

Morning Of Owl, Breakdance group Suwon, South Korea

Pasha & Daniella, Ballroom duo from New York, New York

St Kingz, Hip Hop/Comedy group from Tokyo, Japan

UPPER TEAM

The Bradas, Hip Hop group from Auckland, New Zealand

Brooklyn Dancesport Club, Ballroom group from New York, New York

Brotherhood, Hip Hop group from Vancouver, Canada

Club House, Fusion/Swing group from Los Angeles, California

Connection, Hip Hop group from Chihuahua, Mexico

Desi Hoppers, Hip Hop group from Mumbai, India

Embodiment, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California

Funkywunks, Hip Hop group from Orlando, Florida

The Jam Project, Tap group from Washington, DC

LD Dance Company, Samba group from Houston, Texas

Lock N lol, Hip Hop/Locking group from Seoul, South Korea

Marissa & The Heartbreakers, Heels group from Los Angeles, California

Opus Dance collective, Contemporary group from Toronto, Ontario

Poreotics, Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, California

Pursuit, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California

Royal Flux, Contemporary group from Los Angeles, California

The Ruggeds, Break Dance group from Amsterdam, Netherlands

S-Rank, Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, California

Silver Beat, Afrodance group from Rwanda, Africa / London, United Kingdom

ThaMOST, Hip Hop group from San Diego, California

Les Twins, the hip hop duo of Laurent and Larry Bourgeois from Paris, France, won the first season of World of Dance in August 2017.

Season 2 of World of Dance premieres May 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.