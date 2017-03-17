Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Competitors Have Worked with Everyone from Beyoncé to Bieber

Jennifer Lopez’s new dance reality competition World of Dance is set to premiere May 8, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the list of contestants vying for the $1 million prize.

The 47 elite dance acts will be divided into groups Junior Division, Upper Division, and Team Division, and will compete for the title “Best in the World” judged by, well, some of the best performers in the world including Lopez, Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough, R&B singer Ne-Yo with actress-dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum hosting.

With an already-impressive resume under their belt, many of the groups have hit stardom level having worked with some of music’s biggest legends, such as group The Lab performing with Justin Bieber and Keone & Mari choreographing one of the pop star’s music videos, Parisian-born twin brothers Les Twins performing on stage alongside Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott, and the JabbaWockeeZ, who have amassed large success with their Las Vegas residency shows.

See the full list of contestants below:

Junior Division:

801 Squad, Ballroom/Jazz group from Oren, UT

Alaman, Tap group from Los Angeles, CA

Boys of Temecula, Jazz group from Temecula, CA

D’Angelo & Amanda, Ballroom dancers from Miami, FL

Diana Pombo, Contemporary dancer from Miami, FL

Eva Igo, Contemporary dancer from Inver Grove Heights, MN

ImmaBEAST, 12-member Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, CA

JJ & Joey, Hip Hop duo from Johnson, RI

Kaeli and Brandon, Ballet duo from Ashburn, VA

KynTay, Hip Hop duo from Memphis, TN

Mini Request, Hip Hop dance crew from New Zealand

The Lab, ten-member Hip Hop dance crew from Los Angeles, CA

The Maya Boys, Breakdance group from Phoenix, AZ

The Mihacevich Sisters, Contemporary dancers from Brunswick, OH

The Posse, Contemporary dancers from San Jose, CA

May 8th at 10pm!!! Don't miss #WorldOfDance on @nbc w/ @derekhough, @neyo and @jennaldewan 😀 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Upper Division:

Al Taw’am, Hip Hop dancer from Twin Cities, MN

DNA, Ballroom dancers from New York, NY

Femme Fatale, Popping dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Fik-shun, Hip Hop dancer from Las Vegas, NV

Keone & Mari, Urban Dance duo from San Diego, CA

Kings Unite, Hip Hop dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Kyle Van Newkirk, Tap dancer from Morrill, NE

Les Twins, twin Hip Hop duo from Paris, France

Luka and Jenalyn, Cabaret Ballroom dancers from Toronto, Canada

Nick Daniels, Contemporary dancer from Miami, FL

Pasión, Flamenco dancer from Santa Barbara, CA

Quick Style, Hip Hop group from Oslo, Noway

Slawek and Juliet, Ballet duo from Phoenix, AZ

The Nitty Grittyz, Tap group from Los Angeles, CA

Trent Jeray, Memphis Jookin dancer from Memphis, TN

Vibration, Belly dancer from Miami, FL

Team Division:

Chapkis Dance Family, Hip Hop group from Bay Area, CA

Fuze, Ballroom Fusion dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Ian Eastwood and The Young Lions, seven-member Jazz Funk group from Los Angeles, CA

JabbaWockeeZ, nine-member Hip Hop group from Sacramento, CA

Kinjaz, 13-member Urban Dance group from Los Angeles, CA

Miami All Stars, Ballroom dancers from Miami, FL

NXT LVL, Clogging dancers from Myrtle Beach, SC

P.L.A.Y., Contemporary dance group from New York, NY

Prodijig, Irish Step group from Cork, Ireland

Rhythmatic, Tap group from New York, NY

Rouge, Hip Hop/Jazz dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Royal Flux, Contemporary dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Stroll Groove, Stepping dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Super Cr3w, Break-dancers from Las Vegas, NV

Swing Latino, 16-member Salsa group from Cali, Colombia

The Kingdom, Dancehall/Hip Hop group from Los Angeles, CA

World of Dance premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.