Celebrate Women's History Month with the Badass Ladies of Netflix

This month, make a statement with your Netflix binge to support strong women everywhere — on-screen and off.

In honor of Women’s History Month, you can stream your favorite shows featuring badass women, from House of Cards female President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright, who’s center stage in season 5 thanks to the #MeToo movement) to superhero Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Then, there’s the characters who aren’t fictional: The Crown‘s Queen Elizabeth II (played by Claire Foy), or documentary subjects like powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred and pop superstar Lady Gaga.

“This is our awakening,” Allred tells a crowd in Seeing Allred. “And this is our call to resist.”

We couldn’t have said it better. Check out our video highlighting these women and more above, and stream the shows now on Netflix.