From Doctor Who's First Female Lead to Wonder Woman's Debut: 12 of the Biggest Moments for Women in Television

MAUDE FINDLAY'S ABORTION ON MAUDE

In a time when abortion was illegal in all 50 states, Maude made the decision to explore it in a 1972 episode. The titular character, Maude Findlay (Bea Arthur), made the decision after getting pregnant at 47. She and her husband, who were already grandparents, decided they didn't want to raise a another child. At the time, the decision to air the episode, titled "Maude's Dilemma," was controversial, and became more so over time. Various CBS affiliates elected not to re-air the episode after its initial premiere, and there were no corporate sponsorships for the ones that did, according to the Chicago Tribune. Decades later, abortion on the small screen is still taboo, but has been depicted on shows like Scandal and Netflix's Jessica Jones.