Woman Linked to Tristan Thompson Claims to Be Pregnant — But People Think It’s a Hoax

Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal just keeps getting worse — and all the rumors are taking a toll on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, who’s nine months pregnant with their baby girl.

Someone with the Instagram handle @ms.stephaniee_ claimed that she’s the woman who accompanied the 27-year-old basketball player to his hotel in New York City over the weekend in a video published by Shade Room. According to TMZ, she also shared footage that she alleges is her and Thompson having sex, although neither of their faces were visible in the clip, as well as text messages she claimed are from the athlete.

Shortly after, Stephanie wrote on an Instagram story, “I’m pregnant too since everything out here,” according to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail.

However, TMZ reports Stephanie may not be involved at all in the scandal, as many outlets have identified the mystery woman as Instagram model Lani Blair.

Stephanie has since changed her Instagram to private and updated the bio to read, “Will not be taking anymore interviews from the media. Thank you.”

A source close to Kardashian’s family tells PEOPLE that all the allegations must have sent the 33-year-old on “an emotional rollercoaster.”

“The first reaction was that this was a set-up: that the girl in the club totally threw herself at him, made sure it was caught on tape, tipped off [photographers] to catch her going into the hotel, and then basically made sure they caught her leaving,” the source explains. “Everyone wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Now, the source says, “it’s the public humiliation that’s worse than anything.”

“It’s all snowballing— sex tape hoaxes and other women from ages ago, and it’s a nightmare,” the source adds. “This is supposed to be the most joyous time in her life and it’s been ruined, and that’s probably what hurts most of all. Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscrete about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”

A video shows Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman Saturday in a New York City lounge. A different insider confirmed to PEOPLE that he was at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan over the weekend ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Monday game against the New York Knicks.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleges to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Another insider said the Kardashians were always a little hesitant about Thompson, and worried he wasn’t a good match.

“When Khloé first started dating Tristan, her family questioned if it was a good idea. There were several concerns, including that he is another basketball player and also that his ex was pregnant,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It took a while for the family to accept Tristan. They were worried that Khloé would end up heartbroken.”

The insider adds, “Being on the road as an athlete, you face many temptations. But Tristan always assured Khloé’s family that he was totally committed to Khloé. Khloé thinks the world of Tristan.”

Thompson also shares a 16-month-old son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.