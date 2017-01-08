Waverly Place Pals! Selena Gomez and David Henrie Talk About Where Their Disney Characters Are Today

Are Justin and Alex Russo heading back to Waverly Place?!

On Saturday, Selena Gomez posted a series of clips to her Instagram story, which showed her having a casual dinner with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar/older brother, David Henrie.

“Having a nice night with this guy!” Gomez, 24, said, panning her camera to Henrie, who played Justin Russo on the series.

In a subsequent video, the former onscreen siblings had a dispute over who started Gomez’s highly-followed social media platforms. (She currently holds the title for most followers on Instagram — ever).

“For the record, I made her Twitter,” Henrie, 27, said. “I told her what Twitter was. She didn’t know what Twitter was — she couldn’t even say Twitter!”

“You didn’t make my Instagram, though,” Gomez asserted, before retorting, “I couldn’t say Twitter?!”

And then Gomez has an idea to bring the Russo family back together.

“David, I feel like we should do a reunion,” she suggested in one clip.

“We should do a reunion where Justin is still running the college,” Henrie started.

“But you have kids,” Gomez added. “Alex is for sure single.” (Gomez played Alex Russo in the TV show.)

“Justin’s got like 15 children, Alex is still single — she’s still trying to find herself,” Henrie said. “Max is lucky if he even found himself … he now just makes sandwiches on the street,” explaining that the sandwich shop their onscreen younger brother (played by Jake T. Austin) inherited has now gone out of business.

“Should we do the reunion, guys? Should we just bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should,” Gomez said.

And after Henrie asked followers what Alex must be up to — and whether she is in a relationship — Gomez fired back with, “You know what? She’s killing the game. That’s what she’s doing.”

Henrie took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his former costar and pal, captioning the post, “We had the best time last night. We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms😉.”

We had the best time last night. We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms😉 A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:00am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Opens Up During Tearful Acceptance Speech as She Triumphs at AMAs

If the reunion does happen, Henrie assured viewers that they didn’t need to look far for show props.

“In our reunion, we’re gonna need this,” he said, showing off his framed wand from the show. “I still have it! Justin has the power!”

Gomez and Henrie’s Saturday night in showed a bubblier side to Gomez, who recently opened up about her “hardest yet most rewarding year.”

In November, the singer shared her first Instagram post in nearly three months as she thanked her fans for their support.

“I have a lot to be thankful for this year,” wrote Gomez. “My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough.’ ”

She added, “I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless.”