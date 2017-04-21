It’s a magical day for David Henrie and Maria Cahill — the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the former Miss Delaware are officially husband and wife.

“You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it,” Henrie, 27, told PEOPLE exclusively before their Old Hollywood-inspired wedding in Southern California on Friday. “You don’t meet girls like her every day.” Added Cahill, 26: “One of my favorite things about him is how funny he is and how we just get each other. Being married is going to be just that much better.”

Wearing an A-line, full-length gown featuring beaded Alencon and Chantilly lace by Enzoani, Cahill exchanged traditional vows with Henrie, who wore a custom tuxedo by Indochino and a white bowtie (“My dad got married in a white bowtie, so I’m honoring him”), in front of 170 of their closest friends and family, including Henrie’s Wizards cast.

“One of the only things I really pictured about my wedding was the moment when the doors open and my husband sees me for the first time,” said Cahill. “He knows nothing about my dress. I liked the Grace Kelly vibe growing up, so I went in with a plan which resulted in me picking out my dress the first day I tried it on!”

After arriving at their reception in a vintage Rolls Royce that is “just the definition of elegance and class,” the pair shared their first dance to Michael Bublé‘s “Hold On” and dug into a multi-course dinner — including truffle mushroom ravioli, a de-constructed caprese salad and filet and seabass — while celebrating their new union.

Henrie’s Wizards cast all sat at a table together. While growing up on the show, they “all bet on who would be the first one to get married,” he shared. “No one bet on Jake [T. Austin] and I didn’t bet on Selena [Gomez]. I probably bet on myself. I always knew I wanted to get married and looked forward to being a husband.”

Gomez, who played Henrie’s younger sister on Disney’s hit show, was “one of the first people I told I was getting married,” he said. “She was like, ‘I’m in. Whenever it is, I’ll be there.'” And though she was initially going to perform a song at the reception for the newlyweds, “as it got closer, I was like ‘No, just relax and enjoy the evening.’ But it very well might [happen spontaneously].”

After the wedding, the couple (who met two-and-a-half-years ago at an event) will head off to their honeymoon at Sandals in St. Lucia. “I’m excited to actually go away with her and just be alone,” said Henrie. “It’s been such an ordeal leading up to [the wedding], so when you’re alone and you can finally exhale and look at each other … I’m really excited for that.”