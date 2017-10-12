The Wizards of Waverly Place Cast: Where Are They Now?

SELENA GOMEZ

Then: She may have gotten a taste of the entertainment industry as a child actor on Barney & Friends — also starring Demi Lovato! — but Gomez scored her breakout role in Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played protagonist Alex Russo, a normal teen who just happens to have magical abilities.

Now: After a successful transition into music (which has spawned countless hits and sold-out concerts), Gomez took a months-long break from the spotlight and instead focused her efforts on other ventures. Her most recent project? Serving as one of the executive producers for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

"I want [kids] to understand it," Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter of the hit Netflix series, also citing her 90-day hiatus from the spotlight. "I would do anything to be able to have a good influence on this generation, but I definitely relate to everything that was going on. I was there for the last episode, and I was a mess just seeing it all come to life, because I've experienced that."

In September 2017, she revealed that part of her break included a kidney transplant — from her best friend — due to complications from her Lupus. Just after breaking the news, she was back to work, filming a new Woody Allen movie in N.Y.C.