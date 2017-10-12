TV
The Wizards of Waverly Place Cast: Where Are They Now?
Get ready to feel old: It’s been 10 years since the show’s first episode aired on the Disney Channel
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
SELENA GOMEZ
Then: She may have gotten a taste of the entertainment industry as a child actor on Barney & Friends — also starring Demi Lovato! — but Gomez scored her breakout role in Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played protagonist Alex Russo, a normal teen who just happens to have magical abilities.
Now: After a successful transition into music (which has spawned countless hits and sold-out concerts), Gomez took a months-long break from the spotlight and instead focused her efforts on other ventures. Her most recent project? Serving as one of the executive producers for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
"I want [kids] to understand it," Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter of the hit Netflix series, also citing her 90-day hiatus from the spotlight. "I would do anything to be able to have a good influence on this generation, but I definitely relate to everything that was going on. I was there for the last episode, and I was a mess just seeing it all come to life, because I've experienced that."
In September 2017, she revealed that part of her break included a kidney transplant — from her best friend — due to complications from her Lupus. Just after breaking the news, she was back to work, filming a new Woody Allen movie in N.Y.C.
DAVID HENRIE
Then: Henrie played the eldest sibling, Justin Russo, on the hit Disney Channel show, which aired from 2007 to 2012 and became one of the longest-running sitcoms on the network.
Now: While Wizards of Waverly Place continues to be Henrie's most notable gig, the actor is also known for starring as one of Ted Mosby's kids in How I Met Your Mother. Henrie has also embarked on a new milestone: Newlywed life, having wed longtime love Maria Cahill on April 21.
While growing up on the Disney Channel show, the cast "all bet on who would be the first one to get married," Henrie shared with PEOPLE. "No one bet on Jake [T. Austin] and I didn't bet on Selena [Gomez]. I probably bet on myself. I always knew I wanted to get married and looked forward to being a husband."
JAKE T. AUSTIN
Then: Austin played the youngest Russo sibling, Max, who starts the show off as a wizard-in-training before having to relinquish his magical abilities in the series finale. He is awarded ownership of his family's sandwich shop as consolation, however, which he is very happy about.
Now: Following the end of Wizards, Austin signed on to star in The Fosters, a drama series, from 2013 to 2015. Since then, the actor has been doing voiceover work and is currently working on 2017's The Emoji Movie. Oh, and Austin and his girlfriend, Danielle Ceasar, are also proof that celebs and fans can find love a.k.a. fandom fairytales are real!
JENNIFER STONE
Then: Stone plays Alex Russo (Selena Gomez)'s best friend, Harper Finkle, who finds out about the family's magical secret after a few seasons.
Now: Following the finale of Wizards, Stone headed to Nickelodeon, where she snagged a role in Deadtime Stories. She recently wrapped up a TV short, Nasty Habits, in 2016.
As for what Harper Finkle is up to now? Stone has an idea, which she revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood. "Harper is doing what she's always been doing: Being a good friend and wearing something silly," she said.
MARIA CANALS-BARRERA
Then: Canals-Barrera served as the family's matriarch — mother to Alex, Justin and Max — Theresa Russo. She also was the sole mortal in the Russo household, possessing no magical powers.
Now: Canals-Barrera has continued working in the entertainment industry following Wizards' series finale. On top of voiceover work, the actress has also appeared on the now-defunct Cristela, and scored guest spots on The Big Bang Theory and Last Man Standing. She has two kids — Bridget and Madeleine — with husband David.
DAVID DELUISE
Then: DeLuise played Jerry Russo, father to his and Theresa's three kids. He serves as the trio's instructor when it comes to wizard training.
Now: While DeLuise is best known for his turn in Wizards of Waverly Place and 3rd Rock from the Sun, the actor has landed a slew of impressive guest spots since the show's end. He has appeared in The Mentalist, Grey's Anatomy and Hawaii Five-0. He has two kids — Riley and Dylan — with ex-wife Brigitte.