DWTS' Witney Carson Says She and Husband Carson McAllister Are 'Thinking About' Having Kids

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister might soon expand their family.

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed after Monday night’s live show, during which she was eliminated with her partner Chris Mazdzer, that she and Mcallister are “thinking about” having kids — and that it helps having her fellow pros who are also mothers to look at as guidance.

“Peta [Murgatroyd has] done it, Allison [Holker] has done it,” Carson, 24, told reporters. “So it is doable. Obviously you have to take a little bit of a break, but I think what better way to get back into shape than dancing? I don’t know, we’ll see.”

When asked whether she has a timeline in mind for when she wants to grow her family, Carson said with a laugh, “No. We’re thinking about it, that’s all.”

Witney Carson and Chris Mazdzer Craig Sjodin/ABC

Carson and McAllister were high school sweethearts and tied the knot on New Year’s Day 2016. In February, Carson revealed in a Valentine’s Day vlog the number of kids that she and McAllister want.

“I think we want three or four, would be a safe number to say,” Carson said.

“No more than four,” added McAllister. “As long as we get one of both genders, I’ll be happy.” Witney Carson and Carson Mcallister David Livingston/Getty Images

Though Carson will not get to compete on the DWTS: Athletes finale, she said she’s looking forward to everything she has in the works.

“I’m working on a dance app currently and my fitness line, so I’ve got a lot of stuff going,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll do the [DWTS] Juniors season, but we’ll see. Next fall I’ll be here for sure!”

The Dancing with the Stars: Athletes finale airs Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.