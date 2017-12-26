DWTS Pro Witney Carson Spends Christmas in the Hospital with Her Father-in-Law

Witney Carson and her family are grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received amid her father-in-law’s battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro shared a photo of her father-in-law surrounded by three little family members as they celebrate the holidays by his side in the hospital.

“Christmas in the hospital isn’t so bad when you have the cutest lil’ nuggets with you. ❤,” Carson, 24, captioned the Instagram.

She continued: “We really have felt so much love during this & just want to thank everyone who has reached out. Im thankful for my family, and for all the prayers & love that have been sent our way. Keep praying for a miracle Merry Christmas!!”

Earlier this month, Carson revealed that she will not participate in the DWTS Live! winter tour because her father-in-law Kevin McAllister’s cancer has worsened.

“My sweet father-in-law has been dealing with pancreatic cancer for the last year and a half. A few days ago he was having stomach issues & was unable to keep anything down. His doctors decided to do an exploratory surgery to find the problem, which we thought was just a minor issue. Unfortunately, we were completely wrong,” Carson wrote on Dec. 13 about her husband Carson McAllister’s dad.

Whitney Carson McAllister/Instagram; Inset: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“The cancer has spread throughout his entire abdomen. We are so blindsided and still in shock… The doctors have explained there is nothing that they can do and have told us that we only have a few weeks with him before the cancer takes his life,” she shared. “After much heartache and discussion, Kevin has decided to fight it and try another aggressive chemotherapy treatment.”

Witney continued: “My heart hurts to tell you all that I will not be able to do the DWTS tour this winter. This is an extraordinarily difficult time for us, I hope all of you can understand that my place is here with my family.”

She added that, “Right now, my focus needs to be on my family & especially on my husband,” and wished her DWTS partner, Frankie Muniz, “and the whole tour an amazing run. I love my fans & I feel so devastated that I can’t be there, but know that my heart is there with you ❤.”

The DWTS Mirrorball champion and McAllister, her high school sweetheart, tied the knot during a three-part celebration in the Salt Lake City area on New Year’s Day in 2016.