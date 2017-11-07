Witney Carson Says She's Going to 'Brush Off' DWTS Host Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron usually knows just what to say — but one comment to a pro dancer raised eyebrows on Monday’s show.

Witney Carson and her star partner Frankie Muniz waited for the judge’s critiques after performing a waltz, but Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out a misstep.

“So far for me, that was the closest thing to perfection. I mean, you are so exquisite when you dance, it’s just so clean,” she said. “I look for mistakes, but I don’t see them – except for when you almost lost control of Witney there.”

Bergeron quipped in response, “I’m guessing he’s not the first guy whose lost control of Witney.” The comment drew gasps from the crowd.

After the show, Carson told reporters she was confused by the comment.

“I think it was just Make Witney Uncomfortable Day,” Muniz said.

“Yeah, I guess,” Carson added. “I don’t know, you guys. I didn’t really get it at first because I was like, I don’t really get what that means, but yeah, thanks. Thanks for whatever that was.”

She continued, “But I’m just going to brush it off, and I hope you guys do too.”

Reactions to Bergeron’s joke were mixed on social media. One Twitter user called the jab “so inappropriate,” while others said the quick retort was funny.

@Tom_Bergeron that was so inappropriate towards Witney. And men wonder what #metoo is about — Andrea Gagliardi (@AndreaG114) November 7, 2017

"Not the only guy to lose control of Witney" 😂😂 @Tom_Bergeron you crack me up so much — Laura 🐠🎻⭐️ (@Laura_Dwts) November 7, 2017

"I'm guessing he's not the first one who has lost control of Witney…" Tom BERGERON FOR THE WIN😂😂😂😂@DancingABC #DWTS — Erin (@twiterLsErin) November 7, 2017

The spotlight quickly turned to Muniz when cohost Erin Andrews played a clip of the Malcolm in the Middle star promising to take his shirt off if they made it to the next week of the competition.

“I can’t believe I said that,” the 31-year-old actor told reporters, denying that it would actually happen.

“That just shows you how low of expectations I have for myself because there is no way I would ever take off my shirt,” Muniz said. “But I was like, I’m probably going home week three so I’ll say week eight or nine – that gives me some leeway in case I somehow make it to week six.”

Carson, though, has other ideas: “We’ve got to hold him to his word!”