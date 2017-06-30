DWTS' Witney Carson Gushes over Her 'Hilarious, Loving' Husband in Sweet Birthday Post: 'I'm Grateful You're Mine'

Witney Carson is sending some sweet birthday love to her husband.

The Dancing with the Stars pro gushed about her hubby, Carson McCallister, on Instagram Thursday in honor of his 24th birthday.

“Don’t even know where to begin with this one, so I I’ll start w/ IM SO HAPPY YOU WERE BORN 24 years ago today @carson.mcallister!!” she wrote.

“I really don’t know how or what I did to deserve such a caring, kind-hearted, hilarious, loving husband but I’m so grateful everyday that you’re mine!” Carson, 23, continued.

She concluded: “You are the light & love of my life!! ✨✨ show him some birthday love today 👇🏼💖”

WATCH:’Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Ties the Knot on New Years Day

On Jan. 1, 2016, the high school sweethearts wed during a three-part celebration in the Salt Lake City area.

The couple started dating during their senior year of high school, but their love story actually started years before that.

“She was my dream girl since 7th grade. But she didn t know I existed until senior year,” McAllister told PEOPLE. “We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met.”

After graduating high school, Mcallister spent two years in Romania on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while Carson went on to compete on the Fox reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

The two wrote e-mails and sent packages to each other but “we had to make a lot of sacrifices,” Carson said of making things work while thousands of miles apart.

The long-distance relationship continued while Carson joined the cast of DWTS and McAllister enrolled in college and went into business with his father.

But since tying the knot on New Year’s Day last year, the lovebirds and best friends are living life in Los Angeles and have added a new “baby” into their family — the fluffy and cuddly kind!

Last November, Carson announced that the couple got an adorable puppy: “We have a baby & she’s perfect.”