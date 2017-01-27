TV

Going, Going, Gone! How Will Our Favorite Shows End?

This spring, 5 beloved shows have entered their final chapters

By @patrickgomezla

Posted on

More

1 of 5

Starz

Black Sails

This prequel to Treasure Island is sailing off after this fourth season. (Jan. 29 on Starz)    

2 of 5

HBO

Girls

Hannah (Lena Dunham) still has growing up to do in season 6. (Feb. 12 on HBO)

3 of 5

ABC Family

Pretty Little Liars

Fans will finally find out who Uber A is after seven seasons. (April 18 on Freeform)

4 of 5

Allyson Riggs/NBC

Grimm

Nick (David Giuntoli) has bested Black Claw but still has creatures to slay in season 6. (NBC)    

5 of 5

Tina Rowden/The CW

The Vampire Diaries    

Nina Dobrev may return for the eighth and final season finale. (The CW)    

See Also

More

More