TV
Going, Going, Gone! How Will Our Favorite Shows End?
This spring, 5 beloved shows have entered their final chapters
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
1 of 5
Black Sails
This prequel to Treasure Island is sailing off after this fourth season. (Jan. 29 on Starz)
2 of 5
Girls
Hannah (Lena Dunham) still has growing up to do in season 6. (Feb. 12 on HBO)
3 of 5
Pretty Little Liars
Fans will finally find out who Uber A is after seven seasons. (April 18 on Freeform)
4 of 5
Grimm
Nick (David Giuntoli) has bested Black Claw but still has creatures to slay in season 6. (NBC)
5 of 5
The Vampire Diaries
Nina Dobrev may return for the eighth and final season finale. (The CW)
