Reboot, Reuse, Recycle: These Winter TV Newcomers May Look Familiar to You …

24: Legacy

Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) is hoping fans of Kiefer Sutherland's 2001–10 action series 24 will embrace him as this reboot's ex-Army Ranger scrambling to battle terrorists. "I'm not who most people would immediately picture to follow the original," he says. "I like the challenge of being an underdog." (Feb. 5 on Fox)