Reboot, Reuse, Recycle: These Winter TV Newcomers May Look Familiar to You …

Old is made new again in these upcoming series and TV movies

Beaches

Grab the tissues. The 1988 film, which starred Barbara Hershey and Bette Midler as lifelong pals, has been remade with Nia Long and Idina Menzel. (Jan. 21 on Lifetime)    

Training Day    

Justin Cornwell and Bill Paxton pick up 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke crime drama. (Feb. 2 on CBS)    

24: Legacy    

Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) is hoping fans of Kiefer Sutherland's 2001–10 action series 24 will embrace him as this reboot's ex-Army Ranger scrambling to battle terrorists. "I'm not who most people would immediately picture to follow the original," he says. "I like the challenge of being an underdog." (Feb. 5 on Fox)    

Britney

Natasha Bassett stars as Britney Spears in this biopic, which focuses on the pop icon's former flames — including ex Justin Timberlake and husband-of-55-hours Jason Alexander. (Feb. 18 on Lifetime)

The Good Fight    

This spin-off begins a year after Diane (Christine Baranski, left with Cush Jumbo) slapped Alicia in The Good Wife finale. (Feb. 19 on CBS All Access)

Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon has enlisted Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz to turn Liane Moriarty's female-driven novel — which explores themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood — into a seven-part whodunit drama with a healthy dose of acerbic humor. (Feb. 19 on HBO)    

Taken    

Clive Standen stars as a CIA recruit in this fast-paced origin story, a prequel to the Liam Neeson action thrillers. (Feb. 27 on NBC)    

