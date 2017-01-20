TV
Reboot, Reuse, Recycle: These Winter TV Newcomers May Look Familiar to You …
Old is made new again in these upcoming series and TV movies
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
Posted on
More
WATCH: Alicia Keys Shares How New York City Helped Give Her 'Strength and Identity' in New PBS Series
America Turned Upside Down: House of Cards Unveils Chilling Season 5 Trailer on Day of Trump Inauguration
1 of 7
Beaches
Grab the tissues. The 1988 film, which starred Barbara Hershey and Bette Midler as lifelong pals, has been remade with Nia Long and Idina Menzel. (Jan. 21 on Lifetime)
2 of 7
Training Day
Justin Cornwell and Bill Paxton pick up 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke crime drama. (Feb. 2 on CBS)
3 of 7
24: Legacy
Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) is hoping fans of Kiefer Sutherland's 2001–10 action series 24 will embrace him as this reboot's ex-Army Ranger scrambling to battle terrorists. "I'm not who most people would immediately picture to follow the original," he says. "I like the challenge of being an underdog." (Feb. 5 on Fox)
4 of 7
Britney
Natasha Bassett stars as Britney Spears in this biopic, which focuses on the pop icon's former flames — including ex Justin Timberlake and husband-of-55-hours Jason Alexander. (Feb. 18 on Lifetime)
5 of 7
The Good Fight
This spin-off begins a year after Diane (Christine Baranski, left with Cush Jumbo) slapped Alicia in The Good Wife finale. (Feb. 19 on CBS All Access)
6 of 7
Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon has enlisted Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz to turn Liane Moriarty's female-driven novel — which explores themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood — into a seven-part whodunit drama with a healthy dose of acerbic humor. (Feb. 19 on HBO)
7 of 7
Taken
Clive Standen stars as a CIA recruit in this fast-paced origin story, a prequel to the Liam Neeson action thrillers. (Feb. 27 on NBC)
See Also
More
WATCH: Alicia Keys Shares How New York City Helped Give Her 'Strength and Identity' in New PBS Series
America Turned Upside Down: House of Cards Unveils Chilling Season 5 Trailer on Day of Trump Inauguration
More
America Turned Upside Down: House of Cards Unveils Chilling Season 5 Trailer on Day of Trump Inauguration